Julianne Hough files for divorce from Brooks Laich
Actor-dancer Julianne Hough has filed for divorce from Ice hockey player Brooks Laich. The news comes six months after the pair announced their separation in May and decided to quarantine seperately amid coroanvirus pandemic According to The Blast, Hough, 32, submitted her paperwork to a Los Angeles court on Monday, filing for a dissolution of marriage. Hough and Laich, 37, started dating in early 2014 and tied the knot in 2017.PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 03-11-2020 13:41 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 13:41 IST
Actor-dancer Julianne Hough has filed for divorce from Ice hockey player Brooks Laich. The news comes six months after the pair announced their separation in May and decided to quarantine seperately amid coroanvirus pandemic
According to The Blast, Hough, 32, submitted her paperwork to a Los Angeles court on Monday, filing for a dissolution of marriage. Hough and Laich, 37, started dating in early 2014 and tied the knot in 2017.
- READ MORE ON:
- Julianne Hough
- The Blast
- Hough