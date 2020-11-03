Julianne Hough files for divorce from Brooks Laich

Actor-dancer Julianne Hough has filed for divorce from Ice hockey player Brooks Laich. The news comes six months after the pair announced their separation in May and decided to quarantine seperately amid coroanvirus pandemic

According to The Blast, Hough, 32, submitted her paperwork to a Los Angeles court on Monday, filing for a dissolution of marriage. Hough and Laich, 37, started dating in early 2014 and tied the knot in 2017.