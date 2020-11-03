Maya Erskine, Michael Angarano engaged, expecting first child together

Actors Maya Erskine and Michael Angarano are enaged and expecting their first child together. The couple shared the news on their resepective Instagram accounts.

"When 2 becomes And please vote. #bidenharris2020," the "PEN15" star, 33, wrote. "And then there were 3... also, we're engaged," Angarano, 32, posted.

The "This Is Us" actor and Erskine made their relationship social media official in September 2019..