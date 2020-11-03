Left Menu
Netflix series 'You' resumes production on season 3

Based on the book series by Caroline Kepnes, "You" features Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg, a serial killer, stalker and bookstore manager. "You" was one of Netflix's productions that was hit in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Netflix also shared a picture of Badgley wearing a mask that reads: "HELLO YOU". Its first season premiered on the streamer's platform in 2018.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 03-11-2020 14:46 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 14:46 IST
Production on the third season of the thriller series "You", starring Penn Badgley, has resumed, Netflix has announced. Based on the book series by Caroline Kepnes, "You" features Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg, a serial killer, stalker and bookstore manager.

"You" was one of Netflix's productions that was hit in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The streamer shared the update on show its official Twitter page on Monday.

"We recommend you stay at least 6 feet from Joe Goldberg at all times. 'YOU' Season 3 is back in production," the tweet read. Netflix also shared a picture of Badgley wearing a mask that reads: "HELLO YOU".

Its first season premiered on the streamer's platform in 2018. The show's second season, which also featured "Haunting of the Hill House" breakout Victoria Pedretti, debuted in December 2019.

Pedretti will return as the local heiress Love Quinn in the new season. Also starring Travis Van Winkle, Shalita Grant and Scott Speedman, "You" season three is expected to premiere in 2021.

