Left Menu
Development News Edition

I hate all Civil Rights movies: Chris Rock

Actor-comedian Chris Rock has said that he has never enjoyed watching Civil Rights movies as they tend to show racism as a "fixable" problem. No movie shows you that," Rock said. The actor currently stars in the fourth season of critically-acclaimed FX show "Fargo".

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 03-11-2020 14:46 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 14:46 IST
I hate all Civil Rights movies: Chris Rock

Actor-comedian Chris Rock has said that he has never enjoyed watching Civil Rights movies as they tend to show racism as a "fixable" problem. The Civil Rights movement started in the 1950s and continued till late 1960s. The struggle was led by African-Americans to end institutionalised racial discrimination, disenfranchisement and racial segregation in the United States. Some of the prominent movies that have captured the era include Ava DuVernay's "Selma", Taraji P Henson-starrer "Hidden Figures" and Denzel Washington's "Malcolm X" , among others.

During his interview with "How I Feel" podcast, the actor said all the Civil Rights movies have dealt with racism from the surface level and never went deep into the core of what all African-Americans had to face all these years. "I hate all Civil Rights movies. Don’t get me wrong, I applaud the effort and they should exist. The problem is they only show the back of the bus and the lunch counter. They actually make racism look very fixable. "They don’t get into how dysfunctional the relationships were in the '40s and '50s, white men would just walk in your house and take your food... it’s a predator-prey relationship," Rock, 55, said.

Though he did not name any particular movie, the actor shared a personal experience to explain his point. "This s**t is so much dirtier than any movie ever shows. My mother used to get her teeth taken out at the vet because you weren’t allowed to go to the dentist. No movie shows you that," Rock said.

The actor currently stars in the fourth season of critically-acclaimed FX show "Fargo" . Rock is also set to star in "Spiral" , a reboot of the “Saw” franchise, which is currently slated to release in May 2021..

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Lisbon can surrender, Alicia Sierra’s fate yet to be confirmed

Black Clover Chapter 271 spoilers, release date, Nacht trains Asta, Liebe, what more we know

Cobra Kai Season 3 borrows Karate Kid 2’s plotline, Ralph Macchio confirms his presence

U.S. judge wary of Texas Republican bid to scrap 127,000 votes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-European shares rise as investors bet on clear Biden poll win

European stock markets rose in early trading on Tuesday as investors bet on a clear win for Joe Biden as the United States votes in its most polarised presidential election in living memory.Steady earnings from French bank BNP Paribas lifte...

Sterling calm vs euro, overnight implied volatility soars to highest since March

Trading in the British pound was relatively calm on Tuesday as the currency stayed neutral against the euro and rose versus the broadly weaker U.S. dollar on the day of the U.S. presidential election.Traders are waiting to see in which dire...

I hate all Civil Rights movies: Chris Rock

Actor-comedian Chris Rock has said that he has never enjoyed watching Civil Rights movies as they tend to show racism as a fixable problem. The Civil Rights movement started in the 1950s and continued till late 1960s. The struggle was led b...

Taylor Swift fans celebrate online with '#TaylorIsFree' as she can re-record her old music

Singer Taylor Swift can re-record her first five albums and take ownership of her original songs. The Grammy-winning artist can record Taylor Swift, Fearless, Speak Now, Red and 1989 as her contract with Big Machine Records has come to an e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020