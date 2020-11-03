Left Menu
American rapper Cardi B has reportedly called off her divorce from Offset.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-11-2020 15:41 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 15:41 IST
Cardi B reportedly calls off her divorce with Offset
Cardi B and Offset (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American rapper Cardi B has reportedly called off her divorce from Offset. According to Fox News, the 'WAP' rapper filed documents Monday (local time) in Georgia to dismiss the divorce 'without prejudice.' She originally filed for divorce in September.

At the time, the 27-year-old Grammy winner shared she was seeking to legally part ways from the Migos emcee, because they were having heated arguments as of late. "I wanted to let y'all know I have shed not one tear," Cardi told her fans in an Instagram Live video.

In the video, she spoke to her followers candidly and admitted she has cried over her husband's past cheating scandals, but was adamant that previous or current infidelity was not a factor in her decision to separate. The couple's breakup did not last long as Offset was spotted kissing Cardi during her birthday celebration in Las Vegas in early October, as per Fox News.

And he gushed about her social media writing, "Me and Kulture are proud of you!!! [You] overcame every obstacle in front you they was all sleep at once then you woke the world up." In June 2018, Cardi confirmed that the couple had secretly tied the knot in September 2017 after Offset popped the question at the Philly Powerhouse concert and Cardi said yes on the spot. Their daughter Kulture was born in July 2018. (ANI)

