Jeremy Irons to headline Netflix's 'Munich'

Veteran actor Jeremy Irons will be essaying the role of former British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain in Netflix's "Munich". "With the pressure building, British civil servant Hugh Legat and Paul von Hartmann, a German diplomat, travel to Munich for the emergency conference.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 04-11-2020 12:15 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 12:15 IST
Veteran actor Jeremy Irons will be essaying the role of former British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain in Netflix's "Munich". An adaptation of Robert Harris’s critically-acclaimed 2017 novel, the film will also feature "1917" star George McKay as Hugh Legat, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The story is set in the fall of 1938 when Europe stands on the brink of war. Adolf Hitler is preparing to invade Czechoslovakia and Neville Chamberlain’s government desperately seeks a peaceful solution. "With the pressure building, British civil servant Hugh Legat and Paul von Hartmann, a German diplomat, travel to Munich for the emergency conference. As negotiations begin, the two old friends find themselves at the centre of a web of political subterfuge and very real danger," the official plotline read. The cast also includes Jannis Niehwohner, Liv Lisa Fries, Erin Doherty, Sandra Huller, August Diehl, Robert Bathurst and Marc Limpach.

Actor Martin Wuttke, who played German dictator Hitler in Quentin Tarantino's "Inglourious Basterds" , will reprise the role for the new film. Christian Schwochow is directing from a script by Ben Power. The film has started production in Germany and will also shoot in the UK.

"Munich" is being produced by Andrew Eaton is producing through his outfit Turbine Studios. Netflix will release the movie in 2021..

