Worried about studios drawing wrong conclusions from Tenet's box office score: Nolan

Filmmaker Christopher Nolan has said he is happy with the worldwide gross collections of his latest feature "Tenet" but has cautioned that Hollywood studios are "drawing the wrong conclusions" from it.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 04-11-2020 14:34 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 14:34 IST
Filmmaker Christopher Nolan has said he is happy with the worldwide gross collections of his latest feature "Tenet" but has cautioned that Hollywood studios are "drawing the wrong conclusions" from it. Nolan's "Tenet" was the first big-budget Hollywood feature to go for a theatrical release since the novel coronavirus pandemic shut down the cinemas worldwide in March. The spy thriller, which features an ensemble cast of John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Michael Caine, and Kenneth Branagh, saw a staggered release worldwide wherever the cinemas started to open in August. The film has grossed nearly USD 350 million globally in two months, kick-starting a debate about whether it is a disappointing or decent figure during the ongoing health crisis.

During an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Nolan said he is "thrilled" by the film's performance at the box office. "Warner Bros released 'Tenet' and I'm thrilled that it has made almost USD 350 million," Nolan said. The director, however, added he is concerned that other studios weren't as impressed by the figure.

"I am worried that the studios are drawing the wrong conclusions from our release -- that rather than looking at where the film has worked well and how that can provide them with much needed revenue, they're looking at where it hasn't lived up to pre-COVID expectations and will start using that as an excuse to make exhibition take all the losses from the pandemic instead of getting in the game and adapting -- or rebuilding our business, in other words," Nolan said. "Long term, moviegoing is a part of life, like restaurants and everything else. But right now, everybody has to adapt to a new reality," he added.

