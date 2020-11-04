Sacred Games Season 3 renewal updates, what latest we know

Is there any chance for Sacred Games Season 3? There are multiple chances in reality as some actors (who were present in the previous seasons) talked about it quite a few times. Thus, fans' expectations are always higher in favour of Season 3's creation.

There is no official announcement on the making of Sacred Games Season 3 but fans are now highly insisting for it after the successful release of Mirzapur Season 2. However, the third season of Sacred Games is likely to continue where the previous season completed. Season 2 left us with plenty of queries and fans expect third season to provide answers and explanations to those (queries).

However, the actors, who were present in the previous seasons of Sacred Games, do not know whether Season 3 will take place or not. However, Pankaj Tripathi, who played the role of Guruji, once revealed that he had completed his responsibilities towards the show.

"I have finished my share of work. I have had a packed schedule. So, I have completed my responsibilities and moved on because I have long outdoor schedules," Pankaj Tripathi opined.

Another lead actor, Nawazuddin Siddiqui also sees little chance of Sacred Games Season 3. "Whatever had to be said from the original novel has already been saying. There is nothing left…," Nawazuddin Siddiqui said.

According to some sources, the making of Sacred Games Season 3 was badly affected due to the Covid-19 pandemic. We all know how coronavirus pandemic crippled the Indian and global entertainment industry with unfathomable financial loss. Almost all the entertainment projects were halted and postponed for indefinite time.

Netflix India continues to stay silent on the Sacred Games Season 3's creation. However, whenever the third season gets greenlight, it will bring a totally new story from scratch. The actors like Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pankaj Tripathi, Neeraj Kabi, Elnaaz Norouzi, Jeetendra Joshi, Kubbra Sait, Rajshri Deshpande, Jatin Sarna to name a few are expected to reprise their roles.

Sacred Games Season 3 doesn't have an official release date.

