Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 03-11-2020 17:25 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 17:25 IST
Mirzapur Season 3 possibilities revealed, Ali Fazal expresses hope for another season
Image Credit: Twitter / MirzapurAmazon

After a long wait, finally fans were delighted seeing Mirzapur Season 2 on October 22, 2020 on Amazon Prime Video. Now fans have already started discussing the making of Mirzapur Season 3 as Amazon Prime Video continues posting pictures on the social network platforms. They are now wondering what next they can see in the Indian superhit gangster web television series.

Why is Mirzapur Season 3 highly anticipated? Season 1 and 2 made tremendous records in the box office. The series was nominated for Best Drama Series for iReel Awards 2019, and the actors such as Pankaj Tripathi and Divyendu Sharma won the awards for Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor respectively. Rasika Dugal was nominated for Best Supporting Actress.

Revenge is in the series' DNA, as we all know, including stupendous crimes, without which Mirzapur is always incomplete. Season 2 completed with Guddu Pandit avenging the death of his brother Bablu Pandit. The latter was brutally killed by Munna in Season 1.

The entire Mirzapur Season 2 portrayed how Guddu gave all his endeavours in plotting the avenge against the Tripathis. Here're what the viewers had seen at the last episode titled 'King of Mirzapur': Beena extracts her revenge by stabbing Bauji to death. Munna's newfound power through Madhuri leads him to make a drastic confrontation with Akhandanand. Daddas meeting with Mama, Shatrughan and Bharat ends in a bloodbath killing off Bharat Tyagi. Maurya attempts to kill Guddu in an encounter but Ramakant is forced to confront his own beliefs when Maurya goes off the reservation and Ramakant kills Maurya. Sharad looks to bring his plan to a conclusion. Guddu and Golu settle their scores with Munna by killing him the same way he killed Bablu. Sharad takes off with a wounded Kaleen Bhaiyya. Guddu finally becomes the King of Mirzapur.

Amazon Prime Video has not made any announcement of its plan of making Mirzapur Season 3. However, Ali Fazal (who plays Guddu Pandit) recently expressed his hopes for one more season in a conversation with The New Indian Express.

"There are more characters that have tuned in, and the show has sort of gone out of Mirzapur and back again. I think it might also head into Season 3," Ali Fazal said.

If some sources are to be believed, Mirzapur Season 3 was already underway and the production commenced holding auditions for new characters. But these are not officially confirmed.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Indian web television series.

Also Read: The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

