Left Menu
Development News Edition

Even in commercial films, women should have something substantial to do: Yami

The 31-year-old actor followed it up with this year's "Ginny Weds Sunny", which released on Netflix last month. According to Gautam, "Bala" broke the stereotype of women not being cast as comic characters and she hopes more such roles are written for actors like her.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-11-2020 15:52 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 15:52 IST
Even in commercial films, women should have something substantial to do: Yami

Actor Yami Gautam says it's important for the industry to create fleshed out female characters not just in the "offbeat" cinema space but also in the big commercial money spinners. Though Gautam started off with the 2012 romantic-comedy "Vicky Donor" , her biggest role in the comic space came only seven years later, with "Bala" , where she played a small-town TikTok star. The 31-year-old actor followed it up with this year's "Ginny Weds Sunny" , which released on Netflix last month.

According to Gautam, "Bala" broke the stereotype of women not being cast as comic characters and she hopes more such roles are written for actors like her. "There are not many comedy roles written for women. Sridevi ma'am was perhaps the only one in recent times who did commercial cinema, intense roles and comedy. I hope more such roles are given to women, not just in offbeat films.

"Then in the most righteous way we can talk about women empowerment in our industry, with better roles and more focus to add substance. Even if it's a commercial film, it's important to have something substantial to do," the actor told PTI. With consecutive hits starting with "Uri: The Surgical Strike" and "Bala" , Gautam said she feels a "good pressure" to deliver to people's expectations as she knows she's "capable". She has also received compliments her performance as the headstrong girl-next-door Ginny in "Ginny Weds Sunny" .

The fact that the current phase has come for the actor after a series of films failed at the box office is a refreshing change. Gautam said her films choices of today are a reflection of what she wanted to do even after "Vicky Donor" but unfortunately things didn't go as planned.

"That phase was also important for me to learn. I wouldn't have evolved to become the person I am today had I not gone through those experiences or how I felt during that time." The actor said being able to accept both acclaim and failures has made her a lot more assured person. "Today I can comfortably talk about my experiences and be comfortable with my choices and myself. I'm in a state where I'm happy when a film does well, from 'Uri', 'Bala' to 'Ginny Weds Sunny'. "If tomorrow something doesn't do well, then also I should be at peace. This is where I've reached today," she added.

TRENDING

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

RTI activist booked for "raping" 17-year-old cousin

An FIR has been registered against a city-based RTI activist for allegedly raping his minor cousin, a police official said on Wednesday. The accused is absconding, he said.According to the official, the 17-year-old victim had lodged a polic...

AP HC comes down strongly on state govt over SEC issue

The Andhra Pradesh High Court has come down strongly on the state government over the State Election Commission issue, saying it had developed a hostile attitude towards the SEC and observed that the formers actions were arbitrary, in abuse...

Canon Europe announces two of EF lenses

Continuing its commitment to providing mirrorless solutions for all photographers, Canon Europe Canon-Europe.com today announces two of its most-loved EF lenses will now be available in RF form the RF 50mm F1.8 STM and RF 70-200mm F4L IS U...

Hand sanitiser jams ballot scanner in US

In a freak incident, a ballot scanner in the US state of Iowa stopped working after getting moisture from voters applying hand sanitiser, leading to a disruption in polling, a media report said. The voters who applied hand sanitiser caused ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020