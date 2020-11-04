Jurassic World 3 restarts filming, Colin Trevorrow announces over Twitter

Jurassic World franchise took plenty of years before they could set in a reboot for the original movie called Jurassic Park. Now dinosaur lovers are passionately looking forward to the making of Jurassic World 3. Jurassic World: Dominion is the title of imminent third movie.

We all know Jurassic World 3's production was temporarily stopped like other entertainment projects in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic. However, the director, Colin Trevorrow took to Instagram during the global lockdown that he continued working for the third movie from home.

The dinosaur aficionados are happy as Jurassic World 3 titled Jurassic World: Dominion has resumed filming. It was partially halted on October 7, 2020 after several people tested positive for coronavirus. Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill and Laura Dern posed for a set photo, which was shared by Colin Trevorrow over Twitter. He simply captioned the image 'Back.'

The imminent Jurassic World 3 movie is set to bring back many of the lovable characters from previous instalments. Those include Jurassic Park alums Laura Dern, Sam Neill, Jake Johnson, Justice Smith, Bryce Dallas Howard and Omar Sy Daniella Pineda to name a few, all of whom are returning as their characters from the 1993 original movie, revealed Movie Web.

According to Screenrant, Jurassic World 3 aka Jurassic World: Dominion may wrap up the Jurassic World series in a beautiful way by using Isla Sorna as a safe haven for the now-free dinosaurs. The imminent movie is likely to feature scenes set on Site B but it's not yet known how much of the action will take place on the Five Deaths archipelago.

House of Cards star Campbell Scott will be seen reprising the role of Dr. Lewis Dodgson in Jurassic World 3. He is likely to play one of the villains in the movie. The character was previously portrayed by Cameron Thor in Jurassic Park. Chris Pratt compared Jurassic World: Dominion to the 2019 superhit movie, Avengers: Endgame as both films feature the return of numerous characters from their respective franchises.

Jurassic World 3 includes the following cast members – Chris Pratt as Owen Grady, Sam Neill as Dr. Alan Grant, Jeff Goldblum as Dr. Ian Malcolm, Bryce Dallas Howard as Claire Dearing, Laura Dern as Dr. Ellie Sattler, Campbell Scott as Dr. Lewis Dodgson, Daniella Pineda as Zia Rodriguez, Isabella Sermon as Maisie Lockwood, Omar Sy as Barry Sembène, Justice Smith as Franklin Webb, BD Wong as Dr. Henry Wu to name a few.

According to some sources, Jurassic World 3 movie's budget is USD 200 million. The film is shot under the working title Arcadia, which is the name of the ship that transported dinosaurs to the US mainland in the previous film. The film uses more animatronic dinosaurs than the previous Jurassic World films.

Jurassic World 3 titled Jurassic World: Dominion was previously set to hit the big screens on June 11, 2021 but was later pushed back to June 10, 2022 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

