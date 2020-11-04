Left Menu
Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

04-11-2020
Jerry Bruckheimer, the movie producer recently commented on Johnny Depp’s return. Image Credit: Facebook / Pirates of the Caribbean

The previous Pirates of the Caribbean movies were all successful in creating remarkable records in the global box office. Now the avid franchise enthusiasts are passionately waiting for some latest updates related to the making of Pirates of the Caribbean 6.

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is expected to see the returning of Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow, Kaya Scodelario as Carina Barbossa, Orlando Bloom as Will Turner, Brenton Thwaites as Henry Turner, Kevin McNally as Joshamee Gibbs, and Kaya Scodelario as Carina Barbossa.

Deadpool authors Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese earlier signed contracts with Disney for composing the rebooted script for Pirates of the Caribbean 6. But both left the task in early phase of 2019. Later in the same year, Pirates author Ted Elliott and Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin were brought back as the new writers. The script is said to be astonishing under the penmanship of Craig Mazin and Ted Elliott.

The movie franchise lovers will be glad to know that Pirates of the Caribbean 6 will see the reunion of Margot Robbie and her Birds of Prey writer Christina Hodson. While Margot Robbie will star in the female-led version of Pirates of the Caribbean for Disney, Christina Hodson is on board to write the script.

Jerry Bruckheimer, the movie producer recently commented on Johnny Depp's return. According to him, he has no idea if the actor would reprise his role as Captain Jack Sparrow. "The one we're developing right now, we're not sure quite what Johnny's role is going to be," he said to Collider.

"We're working on a draft right now and hopefully we'll get it shortly and give it to Disney and hopefully they'll like it. We don't know. We've been working on it for a little bit," Jerry Bruckheimer said on the development of Pirates of the Caribbean 6.

Disney is currently working on two different Pirates of the Caribbean movies, and not a single movie will have direct continuation from the previous five movies. According to Screenrant, Craig Mazin and Ted Elliot will write the first of these reboots and the presence of Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow is not assured. The plan seems to have focus on brand-new characters in this film.

The making of Pirates of the Caribbean 6 was reportedly affected in the wake of prevailing Covid-19 pandemic. The global entertainment industry incurred unfathomable loss in the last couple of months. Almost all the entertainment projects were halted and postponed for indefinite time.

The much-awaited Pirates of the Caribbean 6 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

