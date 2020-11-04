Left Menu
Johnny Depp down but not entirely out after losing 'wife beater' case Johnny Depp's loss in a libel battle in London may be the final straw in a diminishing career as a major movie star but much of the damage had already been done, Hollywood observers said on Monday.

Reuters | Updated: 04-11-2020 18:29 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 18:29 IST
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Exhibition chronicles musician Nick Cave's life, work and loss

Fans of cult musician Nick Cave get to use his typewriter and play his piano at an exhibition that chronicles his life and nearly five-decade artistic career, including the tragic loss of his son in an accident five years ago. Cave said on Monday, a day after visiting the "Stranger than Kindness" exhibition in Copenhagen, that his wife, former British model Susie Bick, had collected the objects and other memorabilia now on display over 20 years in storage containers. Kanye West gives up on 2020 White House bid, eyes 2024

Rapper Kanye West on Tuesday voted for himself as the next U.S. president after a long-shot campaign marked by erratic statements and speculation that he might siphon some Black votes from Democrat Joe Biden. Late on Tuesday evening, the singer and fashion designer appeared to concede his 2020 bid had ended but suggested his quest was not over. He posted a picture of himself in front of an electoral map saying "WELP KANYE 2024." Former James Bond actor Sean Connery dies aged 90

Scottish movie legend Sean Connery, who shot to international stardom as the suave, sexy and sophisticated British agent James Bond and went on to grace the silver screen for four decades, has died aged 90. "His wife Micheline and his two sons Jason and Stephane have confirmed that he died peacefully in his sleep surrounded by family," family spokesperson Nancy Seltzer said on Saturday. Britney Spears tells worried fans 'I'm fine'

Pop star Britney Spears has sought to reassure fans concerned for her mental health, saying she is "the happiest I've ever been." Spears, 38, whose business and personal affairs have been controlled by her father since 2008, posted an Instagram video in which she addressed persistent reports that she was not doing well. Johnny Depp is a wife beater, UK judge rules in libel case

Hollywood star Johnny Depp on Monday lost his libel battle with a British tabloid that labelled him a "wife beater", after a London High Court judge ruled he had repeatedly assaulted his former partner and put her in fear for her life. In a ruling that could severely damage Depp's reputation and career, Judge Andrew Nicol said he accepted claims from the actor's ex-wife, actress Amber Heard, that he had violently assaulted her during their tempestuous five-year relationship. Johnny Depp down but not entirely out after losing 'wife beater' case

Johnny Depp's loss in a libel battle in London may be the final straw in a diminishing career as a major movie star but much of the damage had already been done, Hollywood observers said on Monday. Depp, 57, best known as the swaggering Jack Sparrow in the "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchise, had sued a British tabloid that labeled him a "wife beater" during his tempestuous relationship with his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard. Netflix to debut its first Egyptian original series 'Paranormal'

Netflix Inc will on Thursday debut its first Egyptian television series "Paranormal," a major step in the streaming service's Middle Eastern strategy. The series is based on Egyptian novelist Ahmed Khaled Tawfik's books about a doctor whose lifelong scientific convictions are suddenly called into question. His critically acclaimed novels in Arabic have sold more than 15 million copies.

