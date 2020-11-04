Left Menu
Development News Edition

French court rejects UK extradition request for convicted ex Barclays trader

A former Barclays trader, who fled to his native France before being convicted in London of helping rig Euribor interest rates, has won a court battle against extradition to Britain to serve an eight-year jail sentence, his lawyer said. The Paris Court of Appeal on Wednesday refused a European Arrest Warrant issued by Britain for Philippe Moryoussef, because the conduct he was accused of was not a crime in France at the time, his lawyer Francois de Castro said in an email.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 04-11-2020 23:59 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 23:29 IST
French court rejects UK extradition request for convicted ex Barclays trader
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A former Barclays trader, who fled to his native France before being convicted in London of helping rig Euribor interest rates, has won a court battle against extradition to Britain to serve an eight-year jail sentence, his lawyer said.

The Paris Court of Appeal on Wednesday refused a European Arrest Warrant issued by Britain for Philippe Moryoussef, because the conduct he was accused of was not a crime in France at the time, his lawyer Francois de Castro said in an email. The UK Serious Fraud Office (SFO), which prosecuted the case, declined to comment.

Moryoussef was sentenced in 2018 after being tried in absentia on charges that he conspired to defraud by dishonestly manipulating Euribor (the Euro interbank offered rate) for profit between January 2005 and December 2009. Euribor is used as a reference for interest rates on more than $150 trillion worth of financial contracts and consumer loans worldwide.

But Moryoussef fled to France after a high-profile co-defendant, former Deutsche Bank star trader Christian Bittar, pleaded guilty ahead of the trial. The SFO in June withdrew arrest warrants for four other German and French traders it had sought to prosecute -- and Moryoussef is waiting for the case against him to be also formally closed.

"I have been fighting against this unjust conviction for several years and I am very happy with the decision rendered today refusing my extradition to England even if, naturally, my fight to prove my innocence and regain my full freedom is not over," he said by email. SFO prosecutors cast Bittar and Moryoussef as ringleaders of an inter-bank scam to flout rules by asking rate submitters to nudge rates up or down to bolster trading books.

Carlo Palombo and Colin Bermingham, who also once worked at Barclays, were convicted of Euribor-rigging charges last year and sentenced to four and five years in jail respectively. (Additional reporting by Sarah White in Paris;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

TRENDING

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Oppo K7x with Dimensity 720 SoC, 30W fast-charging launched

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. judge unsure if he has grounds to issue new TikTok injunction

A U.S. judge said on Wednesday he was uncertain if he had a legal basis to bar the U.S. Commerce Department from imposing restrictions on video-sharing app TikTok after a Pennsylvania judge had already blocked the governments plan on Friday...

U.S. formally exits global climate pact amid election uncertainty

The United States formally exited the Paris Agreement on Wednesday, fulfilling an old promise by President Donald Trump to withdraw the worlds second-largest greenhouse gas emitter from the global pact to fight climate change. But the outco...

Republican Senator Collins re-elected in Maine in setback for Democratic hopes

Republican Senator Susan Collins, an independent-minded moderate, won a surprise re-election victory in Maine on Wednesday, strengthening her partys chances of retaining control of the U.S. Senate. Collins, 67, turned back one of the strong...

Tennis-'Fuerza Diego'- Schwartzman sends message to hero Maradona

Argentinas Diego Schwartzman sent a message of support to his namesake and sporting idol Diego Maradona after his 7-5 6-3 win over Frenchman Richard Gasquet in the Paris Masters second round on Wednesday. Maradona, who won the World Cup wit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020