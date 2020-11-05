Noomi Rapace to star in Scandinavian thriller 'Black Crab' for Netflix

Actor Noomi Rapace is going back to her roots as she gears up to headline the cast of "Black Crab" , an adaptation of Swedish writer Jerker Virdborg's thriller novel. The Netflix project will mark the feature directorial debut of Adam Berg is directing, after a career in music videos and commercials, reported Deadline. This will be Rapace's second collaboration with the streamer after 2017's "Bright" .

Set in a post-apocalyptic world during an endless winter, "Black Crab" follows six soldiers who are sent on a dangerous mission across the frozen sea to transport a package that could finally end the war. The actor said she is "excited" to come back to home and do "Black Crab" , her first Swedish film in years. "I can't wait to get suited up and go on this journey - explore human shadows and slide through broken dreams and a world on edge. Survival to what price?" she said.

Rapace is best known for playing Lisbeth Salander in Swedish film adaptations of the Millennium series: "The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo" , "The Girl Who Played with Fire", and "The Girl Who Kicked the Hornets' Nest" . She also has films such as "Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows", "Prometheus" and "What Happened to Monday" to her credit. David Kosse, Vice President International Original Film at Netflix, added, "This project combines so many great attributes: a compelling story, a strong creative team and of course an incredibly talented lead actress. We are looking forward to a great collaboration with Adam and the team at Indio and are confident that our members in Sweden and the rest of the world will enjoy this movie." Malin Idevall and Mattias Montero from the Stockholm-based Indio are attached to produce.

"It's a big production and a great challenge and thanks to Netflix we can tell this Swedish story to a global audience," Montero said. The film starts shooting in Sweden next year.