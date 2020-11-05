Left Menu
Development News Edition

Avoid firecrackers as pollution can affect COVID-19 patients: Maha govt

The state home department came out with guidelines ahead of the festival of lights, which will be celebrated under the shadow of the pandemic. A government release appealed for subdued celebration of Diwali, like that of other festivals since the virus outbreak. Instead, they can light lamps on a big scale and celebrate the festival," the release said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-11-2020 21:20 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 21:13 IST
Avoid firecrackers as pollution can affect COVID-19 patients: Maha govt
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

People should avoid bursting firecrackers during this Diwali as air pollution could pose a problem for coronavirus patients, the Maharashtra government said on Thursday. The state home department came out with guidelines ahead of the festival of lights, which will be celebrated under the shadow of the pandemic.

A government release appealed for subdued celebration of Diwali, like that of other festivals since the virus outbreak. Social distancing norms should be followed, the guidelines reminded.

Diwali will be celebrated between November 13 (Dhanteras) and November 16 (Bhai Dooj). "Firecrackers are burst on a big scale every year during the festival. This causes a rise in air and sound pollution levels and its effects on the health of people and animals are visible for a considerable period after Dipawali," the release said.

"Those affected by COVID-19 are likely to be troubled directly due to the air pollution caused by bursting of firecrackers. Considering this, people should avoid bursting firecrackers this year. Instead, they can light lamps on a big scale and celebrate the festival," the release said. Senior citizens and children, in particular, should avoid stepping out of home during the festival period, it said.

Events should be organized through online platforms instead of holding physical gatherings, the government said. Instead of cultural programs, priority should be given to health initiatives and awareness campaigns, it said.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

COVID-19 lung damage caused by persistence of 'abnormal cells', say scientists

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Netherlands uncovers network helping Ugandan asylum seekers fake being gay

By Karolin Schaps AMSTERDAM, Nov 5 Thomson Reuters Foundation - The Dutch government has said it will reassess the cases of dozens of Ugandans granted asylum after it uncovered a criminal network that helped would-be refugees from the count...

'As though we are dead': Unable to vote, Myanmar poll robs Rohingya of hope

By Naimul Karim DHAKA, Nov 5 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Mohammad Yusuf voted in almost every Myanmar election from 1974 until 2010 - the last time ethnic Rohingya were allowed to vote in the country he still calls home after fleeing three...

China suspends entry into country by foreign nationals from India due to pandemic: Chinese embassy

The Chinese embassy here on Thursday said that China has decided to temporarily suspend the entry into the country by foreign nationals from India holding valid visas or residence permits in view of the coronavirus pandemic. Indian governme...

Delhi Police inaugurates month-long cyber safety awareness programme

The Delhi Police on Thursday inaugurated a month-long cyber safety awareness programme in association with an NGO, officials said. According to an official statement, the campaign being run by the Delhi Police and NGO Cyber Peace Foundation...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020