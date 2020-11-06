Left Menu
Development News Edition

Disney pulls 'Death on the Nile' movie off holiday calendar

The only remaining Disney-owned movie to be released this year is the independent Oscar hopeful "Nomadland," starring Frances McDormand as woman who loses everything in a recession. Hollywood studios have pushed a string of movies, including the new James Bond film "No Time To Die" and action movie "Black Widow," into 2021.

Reuters | Updated: 06-11-2020 06:26 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 06:26 IST
Disney pulls 'Death on the Nile' movie off holiday calendar

Adventure movie "Death on the Nile" was taken off the holiday movie calendar on Thursday, further jeopardizing the chances for a revival this year of the industry.

Walt Disney Co said the release of the mystery adventure, based on an Agatha Christie novel and with a star cast that includes Gal Gadot and Kenneth Branagh, had been delayed indefinitely. It had been due to open in North America and much of the world on Dec. 18 and was the latest film to be pushed back as the industry struggles to get back to business amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Wonder Woman 1984," from Warner Bros., is now the last potential Hollywood blockbuster still on the calendar for 2020, with a Dec. 25 release date. The only remaining Disney-owned movie to be released this year is the independent Oscar hopeful "Nomadland," starring Frances McDormand as woman who loses everything in a recession.

Hollywood studios have pushed a string of movies, including the new James Bond film "No Time To Die" and action movie "Black Widow," into 2021. Thursday's move comes after several European countries, including the U.K., Italy and France, reimposed tough lockdowns to combat a surge in coronavirus cases. Movie theaters in the biggest U.S. markets - New York City and Los Angeles - remain shut.

Efforts to get Americans back into theaters after the pandemic shuttered cinemas worldwide in March have proved disappointing given the dearth of new films to attract audiences.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Why Memories of the Alhambra Season 2 can’t be dropped, what latest we know

Calcutta HC bans firecrackers on Kali Puja

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

New Zealand's Ardern increases parliamentary majority after final vote tally

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Arderns centre-left government has increased its parliamentary majority after the results of postal and other special circumstance votes bolstered her already decisive Oct. 17 election victory.Arderns Labo...

FROM THE FIELD: coping with COVID in refugee camps

Those sheltering in camps are highly likely to find themselves in close contact with their neighbours, whether they like it or not. Myanmar refugees share hand sanitiser at Mae Ra Ma Luang temporary shelter in Thailand. UNHCRDuean Wongsa...

WRAPUP 12-Vote counts push Biden closer to victory as Trump falsely claims election being 'stolen'

With his re-election chances fading as more votes are counted in a handful of battleground states, U.S. President Donald Trump launched an extraordinary assault on the countrys democratic process from the White House on Thursday, falsely cl...

'Worrying calls for violence' prompt Facebook to remove rapidly growing pro-Trump group

Facebook Inc on Thursday said it had taken down a rapidly growing group where some supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump posted violent rhetoric and baseless claims that Democrats were stealing the election. On Thursday afternoon, the S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020