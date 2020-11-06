Left Menu
The 5th China Beijing International Magic Carnival kicked off in Changping District, Beijing

Since 2012, Changping District has brought the leading and supporting role of the "Magic Carnival" into full play by creating the brand of the "Golden Great Wall Cup" representing the world's high-end standards, establishing a number of magic organizations with international influence, cultivating abundant magic talents and facilitating the development of magic cultural and creative industries in China and worldwide.

BEIJING, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 22, the opening ceremony of the 5th China Beijing International Magic Carnival and the Magic Show of Intangible Cultural Heritage Magic Masters kicked off in Changping District, Beijing, China. With "New Momentum Driven by Culture and Tourism Consumption, New Scene Featuring Public Welfare and People-benefiting" as the theme, the Magic Carnival involves a series of performances and public welfare activities online and offline. Apart from performances like the opening ceremony of the 5th China Beijing International Magic Carnival and the Magic Show of Intangible Cultural Heritage Magic Masters, there are also activities such as the "Golden Great Wall Cup" Magic Short Video Collection Contest, "Golden Great Wall Cup" Livestreaming Magic Show Contest, "Stars Lightened by Magic" Caring for Autistic Children Online Public Welfare Activity, "Fall in Love with Changping"-the 1st Magic Culture and Tourism Consumption Season, "Magic in Huitian RegionUiHUi"-the 5th China Beijing International Magic Carnival into "Huitian" Region (Huitian refers to Huilongguan and Tiantongyuan), "Golden Great Wall · Theatre" Magic Performance, "To Grassroots in Beautiful Changping" People-benefiting Performance, "Cloud" Series International Magic Exchange Activity and the 7th "Golden Great Wall Cup" International Little Magic Star Championship. The Magic Carnival this year launched the "300 Project" for the first time, that is, in the next five years, 100 intangible cultural heritage magic performances will be organized, 100 intangible cultural heritage magic courses will be recorded, and a stage will be provided for 100 intangible cultural heritage magic successors and learners to show themselves on the Magic Carnival.

At the opening ceremony, Ma Wen, deputy inspector of Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism, said that magic is not only one of the core elements of the cultural and creative industries in Changping District, but also an indispensable part of the cultural and creative industries in Beijing. As one of the most influential magic activities with the highest standard in China, the Magic Carnival has a history of nine years. Since 2012, Changping District has brought the leading and supporting role of the "Magic Carnival" into full play by creating the brand of the "Golden Great Wall Cup" representing the world's high-end standards, establishing a number of magic organizations with international influence, cultivating abundant magic talents and facilitating the development of magic cultural and creative industries in China and worldwide. The 5th China Beijing International Magic Carnival is sponsored by China Acrobats Association, Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism, Beijing State-owned Cultural Assets Management Center, Beijing Federation of Literary and Art Circles, Beijing Performance & Arts Group and Changping District People's Government of Beijing Municipality, undertaken by Beijing Acrobats Association, China National Acrobatics Troupe and Changping District People's Government, held jointly by Beijing Golden Great Wall Magic Culture Co., Ltd., Timeless China, Changping Beijing Magic Association, China Magic Industry Development Alliance and China Alliance of Campus Magic Societies, and supported by Kuaishou Technology Co., Ltd. online.

