Rapper Offset boards comedy movie 'American Sole'

American rapper Offset will be making his feature acting debut with upcoming comedy movie "American Sole" . Offset, whose real name is Kiari Cephus, joins Pete Davidson, Camila Mendes and O'Shea Jackson Jr in the project, reported Deadline.

The STXfilms project will follows two twenty-somethings burdened with college debt who use the fast cash of after-market sneaker reselling to achieve their dream. But when their startup runs out of cash and a shady investor is their only way out, the dream quickly becomes a nightmare. Ian Edelman, best known for HBO series "How to Make It in America" will pen and direct.

Offset, who is a part of the chart-topping hip-hop trio Migos, will play a computer engineer who becomes critical to the storyline. Besides starring in the movie, Offset will also collaborate with Edelman and STX Music executive Jason Markey to curate the "American Sole: The Soundtrack Album", which will include at least one original song.

"American Sole" will be produced by actor Kevin Hart via his banner, HartBeat, and NBA All-Star Chris Paul, who produces through his Oh Dipp!!! Productions banner along with Jake Stein through his Scondo Productions label. Sneaker and streetwear retailer Stadium Goods serves as a consulting producer on the project.