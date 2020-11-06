Mukul Chadda to play small time crook in his next 'Bichoo Ka Khel'

Actor Mukul Chadda will be starring in ALTBalaji's upcoming series "Bichoo Ka Khel" . Chadda, who most recently featured in "The Office" , the Indian adaptation of hit American comedy series, said he is thrilled to come aboard the project and play a different kind of character. "The character I portray is that of a small town halwaai, who also engages in other small time unscrupulous activities.

"I always enjoy playing complex characters, and with 'Bichoo Ka Khel', I got the opportunity to play not only a flawed character, but also one that's set in a very different mileau from the ones I've played previously," Chadda said in a statement. He is glad that the makers have shown trust in him with this character, which Chadda said, is in contrast with the roles he has done in the past. "As an actor, you're worried about being stereotyped and so when an opportunity to try something different comes along, nothing beats that," he added.

"Bichoo Ka Khel" is a crime-thriller that touches upon the themes of crime, revenge, and politics. The show will stream on November 18..