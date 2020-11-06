Left Menu
Development News Edition

Anne Hathaway apologises for negative portrayal of people with limb differences in 'The Witches'

Actor Anne Hathaway has issued an apology for the negative representation of people with limb differences in her latest film "The Witches". And I owe a special apology to everyone who loves you as fiercely as I love my own kids: I'm sorry I let your family down." Directed by Robert Zemeckis, the film released on October 22.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 06-11-2020 13:40 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 13:40 IST
Anne Hathaway apologises for negative portrayal of people with limb differences in 'The Witches'

Actor Anne Hathaway has issued an apology for the negative representation of people with limb differences in her latest film "The Witches" . The actor said this would not have happened had she made the connection between limb differences and the look of her character.

As the evil Grand High Witch, Hathaway's character has three fingers on each hand that resemble the congenital disorder ectrodactyly, reported Entertainment Weekly. Many prominent people including Paralympian Amy Marren, actress Melissa Johns, and writer-director Ashley Eakin, and organizations including the Lucky Fin Project, Reach, and Changing Faces had blasted the film for perpetuating negative stereotypes against people with limb differences. The movie is an adaptation of Roald Dahl's story.

"I have recently learned that many people with limb differences, especially children, are in pain because of the portrayal of the Grand High Witch in The Witches," Hathaway wrote in an Instagram post on Thursday. "Let me begin by saying I do my best to be sensitive to the feelings and experiences of others not out of some scrambling PC fear, but because not hurting others seems like a basic level of decency we should all be striving for. As someone who really believes in inclusivity and really, really detests cruelty, I owe you all an apology for the pain caused. I am sorry." The actor promised to do better in future. "I particularly want to say I'm sorry to kids with limb differences: now that I know better I promise I'll do better. And I owe a special apology to everyone who loves you as fiercely as I love my own kids: I'm sorry I let your family down." Directed by Robert Zemeckis, the film released on October 22. The film's creators and Warner Bros also issued an apology, saying they were deeply saddened to learn that the depiction had upset people with disabilities.

TRENDING

Man held for downloading videos of coaching centres, selling them at discounted rates

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Calcutta HC bans firecrackers on Kali Puja

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Galaxy S20 FE 5G 256GB storage variant now available in US

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition FE 5G has got a new 256GB storage variant in the US which joins the existing 128GB storage model.The Galaxy S20 FE 5G with 256GB of storage is priced at USD769.99 and is available for purchase in the US in...

Construction steel maker Micky Metals holds back expansion project due to 'high' power cost

TMT bar manufacturer Micky Metals Ltd is holding back an expansion plan at its steel making plant in West Bengals Birbhum district as high power tariff of the state-run electricity distribution company is making the project unviable, an off...

Austria expects to spend 1.5-2 bln euros to help firms in COVID shutdown

Austria expects to spend up to about 2 billion euros 2.4 billion in aid to replace much of the turnover of companies forced to close during a coronavirus shutdown this month, Finance Minister Gernot Bluemel said on Friday.The costs will be ...

Malaysia plans extra $4.8 bln for special COVID-19 fund

Malaysias government will propose to raise by 20 billion ringgit 4.84 billion the ceiling of a newly established fund to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz said on Friday.The move will increase the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020