Left Menu
Development News Edition

Report on disgraced ex U.S. cardinal McCarrick out Nov 10- Vatican

- carried out separate investigations to feed into the Vatican report. Cardinal Timothy Dolan, the archbishop of New York, said on his website that the report "could be another black-eye for the Church ...

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-11-2020 20:37 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 20:31 IST
Report on disgraced ex U.S. cardinal McCarrick out Nov 10- Vatican
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Vatican said on Friday that its long-awaited report into disgraced ex-U.S. Cardinal Theodore McCarrick will be released on Tuesday.

Vatican sources told Reuters on Thursday that the report was imminent and would be released before the start of the annual meeting of American bishops Nov. 16-17 Pope Francis expelled McCarrick from the Roman Catholic priesthood last year after a Vatican investigation found him guilty of sexual crimes against minors and adults and abuse of power.

The report, which is several hundred pages long, is expected to show how McCarrick managed to rise through the ranks even though his history of sexual misconduct with adult male seminarians was an open secret. In 2018, the pope ordered a thorough study of all documents in Holy See offices concerning McCarrick. The four U.S. dioceses where he served - New York, Metuchen, Newark, and Washington, D.C. - carried out separate investigations to feed into the Vatican report.

Cardinal Timothy Dolan, the archbishop of New York, said on his website that the report "could be another black-eye for the Church ... but better that the story come out, in all its awful detail." Dolan, whose archdiocesan review board in 2018 was the first to find that allegations against McCarrick were "credible and substantiated," said he hoped the report will "bring some measure of peace to the victim-survivors, as well as serve as a lesson on how to prevent a similar recurrence in the future".

TRENDING

Man held for downloading videos of coaching centres, selling them at discounted rates

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GRAPHIC-Second French lockdown less severe for the economy one week in

One week into Frances second coronavirus lockdown this year, the euro zones second-biggest economy is holding up much better than the first time, data ranging from traffic congestion to electricity use show. High-frequency data bear out ane...

Decision on law against love jihad soon, says Karna CM

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Friday said he was keen on an early decision on bringing a law against religious conversion in the name of love jihad. Joining the issue, the opposition Congress accused the ruling BJP of attempti...

Russian held after crucifixion stunt near security agency HQ

A Russian activist was detained by police Thursday after posing half-naked on a large wooden cross near Moscows headquarters of the top national security agency, mimicking Christs crucifixion. Pavel Krisevich was detained after fellow activ...

Will not die until rights of my people are restored: Farooq Abdullah

In his first political rally here since the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmirs special status last year, former chief minister Farooq Abdullah on Friday said he wont die until constitutional rights of the people of the erstwhile state are res...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020