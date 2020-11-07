Left Menu
When Haasan arrived at the party office here, he was accorded a warm welcome by cadres who burst crackers, distributed sweets and greeted him. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, DMK president M K Stalin, top actor and long time friend Rajinikanth, lyricist Vairamuthu, ace Tamil film director Bharathirajaa were among those who greeted him.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 07-11-2020 17:09 IST | Created: 07-11-2020 17:09 IST
Kamal Haasan turns 66; Rahul Gandhi, Stalin extend greetings

Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan on Saturday celebrated his 66th birthday with fans and cadres of his party. When Haasan arrived at the party office here, he was accorded a warm welcome by cadres who burst crackers, distributed sweets and greeted him.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, DMK president M K Stalin, top actor and long time friend Rajinikanth, lyricist Vairamuthu, ace Tamil film director Bharathirajaa were among those who greeted him. On his twitter handle, Gandhi said: "A very happy birthday to Thiru @ikamalhaasan. A strong voice that has contributed to modern Tamil culture." Stalin recalled that Haasan was praised as 'Kalai Gyani' (A guru in arts) by late party patriarch Kalaignar Karunanidhi and extended his wishes to him for a long life with health and wealth.

Rajinikanth was among those who greeted Haasan over phone. Kamal Haasan was born on this day in 1954.

MNM workers took out a brief motorcycle rally at Poonamalle here when their party chief was on his way to a studio in the vicinity and accorded him a reception. Standing through the sunroof of his car, Kamal Haasan, clad in black, joined his hands, symbolising the logo of his party while accepting the greetings of cadres.

In his birthday message, Haasan urged party workers to avoid big celebrations and instead focus on extending a helping hand to the people. As a precursor to rebuilding Tamil Nadu by capturing power in the 2021 Assembly elections, let "our work start from my birthday," he said.

Party communications secretary, Murali Appas said the cadres marked MNM chief's birthday by distributing welfare assistance to beneficiaries across Tamil Nadu. "The birthday celebration also heralds the start of more propaganda work for Assembly elections and this includes wall writings in many places," he said.

The death anniversary of Srinivasan, Haasan's father also falls on November 7 and the actor said he used to be immersed in the thoughts of his father who taught him honesty and courage while well-wishers celebrated his birthday..

