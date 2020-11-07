Jason Priestley to star in 'Fear The Worst'

Actor Jason Priestley will be headlining the upcoming thriller "Fear The Worst" . The actor, known for starring in TV shows such as "Beverly Hills, 90210", "Call Me Fitz" and "Private Eyes" , will also executive produce the new movie, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

An adaptation of Linwood Barclay's thriller novel of the same name, the story a divorced father whose quiet life is shattered when his 16 year old daughter mysteriously disappears. His search takes him on an agonising journey through a twisted underworld, faced continually with the unrelenting fear of never finding his daughter. Barclay will pen the screenplay for the movie which hails from Reynolds Entertainment and Marina Cordoni Entertainment.

"Fear The Worst" will start production in Canada next year..