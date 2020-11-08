Left Menu
Development News Edition

Charlie Hunnam says he had COVID-19 'earlier this year'

"I was grinding up the coffee and realised I couldn't smell at all," he said, adding that his girlfriend, actor Morgana McNeils, couldn't taste the coffee either. During the episode, Hunnam told Kimmel he was feeling under the weather but was unsure what he was sick with.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 08-11-2020 17:57 IST | Created: 08-11-2020 17:57 IST
Charlie Hunnam says he had COVID-19 'earlier this year'

Actor Charlie Hunnam says he had contracted coronavirus "earlier this year". The 40-year-old actor said he had the virus at a time when loss of taste hadn't "really come to light as a symptom of mild COVID". "I just lost my sense of taste and smell for about 10 days and had a little bit of fatigue. I literally just couldn't taste anything," Hunnam said in an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!".

The "Sons of Anarchy" star recalled thinking that something "wasn't quite right" when he came downstairs to make coffee one morning. "I was grinding up the coffee and realised I couldn't smell at all," he said, adding that his girlfriend, actor Morgana McNeils, couldn't taste the coffee either.

During the episode, Hunnam told Kimmel he was feeling under the weather but was unsure what he was sick with. "This feels very, very different. This feels much more like flu. I'm not sure what I have. I have a little bit of a persistent fever, a dry cough, a little bit of fatigue, so it could be COVID," he said.

The actor said he tested negative for the virus after receiving a rapid test earlier this week. "So I could be unfairly jumping to conclusions. But it feels consistent." Hunnam, who will next be seen in the drama "Jungleland" , said he would be surprised if he tests positive again as he hasn't left his house in "six months other than to take (his) new cat to the vet". "Whether I just have a cold or flu or something, the only time I've ever been in any sort of contact with the outside world was taking her to the vet. And it turns out what she has is feline coronavirus," he added.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 995 delayed, more fiery battles with multiple deaths, what more we know

Attack on Titan Chapter 134 titled, spoilers revealed, Chapter 135 to be out in Dec

Prabhu asks agri min to set up research project for bamboo sector development

Not waiting: Biden transition team at work amid limbo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ramkumar settles for runner-up finish again on his birthday

Indian tennis player Ramkumar Ramanathan yet again settled for a runner-up finish on the Challenger circuit, losing the final of the Eckental event to American Sebastian Korda, here on Sunday. The unseeded Indian, celebrating his 26th birth...

Lankan court orders seized Indian fishing boats to be destroyed: Officials

A court in Sri Lanka has permitted officials to destroy several Indian mechanised fishing boats seized in the last 3-4 years for allegedly crossing into the island nation territory, officials here said on Sunday. The court in Jaffna gave th...

Arnab shifted to Taloja jail for alleged phone use in custody

Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, arrested in connection with the alleged suicide of an interior designer, was on Sunday shifted from Alibaug to Taloja jail in Maharashtras Raigad district, police said. Goswami was moved to Taloja ...

Flight operations begin from Darbhanga

Flight operations under regional connectivity scheme RCS started Sunday from Bihars Darbhanga airport, as announced earlier by Union Civil Aviation minister Hardeep Puri. The minister who had visited Darbhanga on September 13 to review the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020