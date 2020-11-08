Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bengal Kali Puja committees to shun pomp and glitz this year

Several renowned pujas in Kolkata and neighboring Barasat town in North 24 Parganas district have decided to do away with illumination and reduce the height of the idols, besides keeping the marquees open from three sides as per a Calcutta High Court order. The court has ordered that safety measures akin to those imposed during Durga Puja, including barring revelers from entering marquees, be undertaken during Kali Puja which falls on November 14 this year.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 08-11-2020 19:56 IST | Created: 08-11-2020 19:54 IST
Bengal Kali Puja committees to shun pomp and glitz this year
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Kali Puja committees in West Bengal have decided to shun pomp and glitz and celebrate the festival in a subdued manner this year due to the COVID-19 situation. Several renowned pujas in Kolkata and neighbouring Barasat town in North 24 Parganas district have decided to do away with illumination and reduce the height of the idols, besides keeping the marquees open from three sides as per a Calcutta High Court order.

The court has ordered that safety measures akin to those imposed during Durga Puja, including barring revellers from entering marquees, be undertaken during Kali Puja which falls on November 14 this year. It has also banned the sale and bursting of firecrackers during Kali Puja and other upcoming festivals.

A popular puja in Girish Park area in north Kolkata has decided to keep its inauguration low-key by burning a coronavirus-shaped lamp. "We have decided to do away with illumination along the C R Avenue and instead opted for symbolic burning of the 'coronademon'," a spokesperson of the Girish Park Five Star Sporting Club Kali Puja Committee said.

The Amherst Street Sadharan Kali Puja Committee has decided to reduce the height of its idol by half to seven feet and shun all extravaganza in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and the death of its patron and Congress leader Somen Mitra in July, a spokesperson said. The Nabayuvak Sangha Kali Puja Committee in central Kolkata has decided to make the marquee a 'no entry zone' for revellers as per the court directive.

"We haven't reduced the height of the idol from 12-14 feet but we have set up barricades 30 metres from where the idol will be kept. We have also decided to do away with illumination from Hooghly's Chandannagore," committee member Dhananjay Kar said. In Barasat, where lakhs used to descend during three evenings from Kali Puja to Bhai Phonta to witness theme-based decoration, none of the major puja committees are setting up large marquees due to the pandemic situation this year.

"We are setting up a pandal that is open on three sides. After discussions with the Barasat Municipality, we have decided to do away with the practice of erecting illuminated gates near marquees. "Most of the pandals are very basic without any decoration. We will celebrate the puja in a simple manner this year," Shyamal Kar, a member of a puja committee in Nabapally area in Barasat said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 995 delayed, more fiery battles with multiple deaths, what more we know

Attack on Titan Chapter 134 titled, spoilers revealed, Chapter 135 to be out in Dec

Prabhu asks agri min to set up research project for bamboo sector development

Not waiting: Biden transition team at work amid limbo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Fresh 26 COVID-19 deaths in UP, caseload mounts to 4.97 lakh

With 26 fresh deaths in the state, the COVID-19 death toll rose to 7,206 in Uttar Pradesh, while the total caseload climbed to 4,97,563 with 2,247 fresh cases being reported in the past 24 hours. According to a health bulletin issued by the...

SocGen to announce 650 job cuts in France, Les Echos reports

French bank Societe Generale is set to cut 650 jobs in France, mainly in its investment banking division, French business newspaper Les Echos reported on Sunday. The bank is to announce the cuts on Monday after meeting union representatives...

UP Animal Husbandry scam: Another key accomplice held

The UP STF has arrested the son of a senior Rajasthan Congress leader for allegedly duping an Indore businessman of Rs Rs 9.72 crore on the pretext of awarding him a tender of the UP animal husbandry department. The Uttar Pradesh Special Ta...

Ahmedabad sees 185 COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths; 199 recover

Ahmedabad in Gujarat reported 185 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the districts tally to 43,923, while two deaths raised the toll to 1,934, an official said. While the city limits accounted for 165 new cases, the number of people discharge...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020