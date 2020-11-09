Left Menu
Development News Edition

Entertainment News Roundup: Host Alex Trebek dies at 80

The death of Canadian-born Trebek, who in March 2019 revealed his diagnosis of stage IV pancreatic cancer, was shared on the show's official Twitter account. Trebek passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family and friends, the show's tweet said.

Devdiscouse News Desk | Updated: 09-11-2020 02:37 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 02:29 IST
Entertainment News Roundup: Host Alex Trebek dies at 80

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

'Jeopardy!' game show host Alex Trebek dies at 80, fans mourn an 'icon'

"Jeopardy!" game show host Alex Trebek died on Sunday at the age of 80, and his passing was mourned by fans who called the brainy quizmaster a nightly source of information and sheer joy. The death of Canadian-born Trebek, who in March 2019 revealed his diagnosis of stage IV pancreatic cancer, was shared on the show's official Twitter account. Trebek passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family and friends, the show's tweet said.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout and more

Mexico's president won't congratulate Biden until 'legal proceedings' over

IOC director A K Singh to head Petronet LNG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Trebek remembered for grace that elevated him above TV host

Alex Trebek never pretended to have all the answers, but the Jeopardy host became an inspiration and solace to Americans who otherwise are at odds with each other. He looked and sounded the part of a senior statesman, impeccably suited and ...

Latino Democrats tell Mexican president to get with the program and back Biden

The Mexican presidents hesitation over congratulating Joe Biden on his U.S. presidential election win drew flack from several Latino Democratic lawmakers who warned it risked souring a restart to bilateral ties after years of tension under ...

Golf-Mexico's Ortiz triumphs in Houston for maiden PGA Tour title

Mexicos Carlos Ortiz held off world number one Dustin Johnson and Japans Hideki Matsuyama to clinch his maiden PGA Tour title with a two-shot victory over the decorated duo at the Houston Open on Sunday. Ortiz, who began the day one shot ba...

INSIGHT-Nissan plots digital course for car sales in a post-pandemic world

As COVID-19 threw a wrench into the cogs of car retailing, a senior Nissan board member challenged the chief operating officer to explain what the automaker was doing to adapt to a new era where customers may be reluctant to roam showrooms....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020