Trebek remembered for grace that elevated him above TV host

Alex Trebek never pretended to have all the answers, but the "Jeopardy!" host became an inspiration and solace to Americans who otherwise are at odds with each other. He looked and sounded the part of a senior statesman, impeccably suited and groomed and with an authoritative voice any politician would crave. He commanded his turf — the quiz show's stage — but refused to overshadow its brainy contestants.

And when he faced the challenge of pancreatic cancer, which claimed his life Sunday at age 80, he was honest, optimistic, and graceful. Trebek died at his Los Angeles home, surrounded by family and friends, "Jeopardy!" studio Sony said. The Canadian-born host made a point of informing fans about his health directly, in a series of brief online videos. He faced the camera and spoke in a calm, even tone as he revealed his illness and hope for a cure in the first message, posted in March 2019.

"Now normally, the prognosis for this is not very encouraging, but I'm going to fight this and I'm going to keep working," Trebek said, even managing a wisecrack: He had to beat the disease because his "Jeopardy!" contract had three more years to run. In his memoir published this year, "The Answer Is ... Reflections on My Life", Trebek suggested that he's known but not celebrated, and compared himself to a visiting relative who TV viewers find "comforting and reassuring as opposed to being impressed by me." That was contradicted Sunday by the messages of grief and respect from former contestants, celebrities, and the wider public that quickly followed news of his loss.

"Alex wasn't just the best ever at what he did. He was also a lovely and deeply decent man, and I'm grateful for every minute I got to spend with him," tweeted "Jeopardy!" champion Ken Jennings. "Thinking today about his family and his Jeopardy! family — which, in a way, included millions of us." "It was one of the great privileges of my life to spend time with this courageous man while he fought the battle of his life. You will never be replaced in our hearts, Alex," James Holzhauer, another "Jeopardy!" star, posted on Twitter.

Recent winner Burt Thakur tweeted that he was "overwhelmed with emotion." When he appeared on Friday's show, Thakur recounted learning English as a child from watching Trebek on "Jeopardy!" with his grandfather. The program films weeks of shows in advance, and there was no immediate reply from Sony about how many shows with Trebek are completed and if they will air.

"Jeopardy!" bills itself as "America's favorite quiz show" and captivated the public with a unique format in which contestants were told the answers and had to provide the questions on a variety of subjects, including movies, politics, history, and popular culture. They would answer by saying "What is ... ?" or "Who is .... ?" Trebek, who became its host in 1984, was a master of the format, engaging in friendly banter with contestants, appearing genuinely pleased when they answered correctly and, at the same time, moving the game along in a brisk no-nonsense fashion whenever people struggled for answers.

"I try not to take myself too seriously," he told an interviewer in 2004. "I don't want to come off as a pompous ass and indicate that I know everything when I don't." The show was the brainstorm of Julann Griffin, wife of the late talk show host-entrepreneur Merv Griffin, who said she suggested to him one day that he create a game show where people were given the answers. "Jeopardy!" debuted on NBC in 1964 with Art Fleming as emcee and was an immediate hit. It lasted until 1975, then was revived in syndication with Trebek.

Long identified by a full head of hair and trim mustache (though in 2001 he startled viewers by shaving his mustache, "completely on a whim"), Trebek was more than qualified for the job, having started his game show career on "Reach for the Top" in his native country. Moving to the US in 1973, he appeared on "The Wizard of Odds," "High Rollers," "The USD128,000 Question" and "Double Dare." Even during his run on "Jeopardy!", Trebek worked on other shows. In the early 1990s, he was the host of three — "Jeopardy!", "To Tell the Truth" and "Classic Concentration." "Jeopardy!" made him famous. He won five Emmys as its host, including one last June, and received stars on both the Hollywood and Canadian walks of fame. In 2012, the show won a prestigious Peabody Award.

Trebek is survived by his wife, their two children, and his stepdaughter, Nicky.