Left Menu
Development News Edition

Isha's founder interacts with prison inmates

Stressing on the futility of resisting the inevitable, he asked the prisoners to work towards creating a joyful state within themselves regardless of external circumstances. For this, one must understand the basics of the mind, he said, Whatever you say you dont want will happen in your mind.

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 09-11-2020 17:53 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 17:53 IST
Isha's founder interacts with prison inmates

Coimbatore, Nov 9 (PTI): Continuing Isha Foundations commitment to wellbeing for prisoners, its founder Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev interacted with inmates of prisons across Tamil Nadu on Monday. The one-hour live interaction was organised by Tamil Nadu Prisons' Director General of Police (DGP) Sunil Kumar Singh.

Sadhguru spoke about icons like Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela who used their prison terms for inner transformation and made lasting contributions to humanity, a press release from the foundation said here. Stressing on the futility of resisting the inevitable, he asked the prisoners to work towards creating a joyful state within themselves regardless of external circumstances.

For this, one must understand the basics of the mind, he said, Whatever you say you dont want will happen in your mind. Do not decide what you dont want. Decide what you want," he urged his listeners and demonstrated the mechanics of the mind by involving them in a short experiment. Ishas yogic practices are designed to bring inner balance and harmony and gain mastery over body, mind, emotions and energy.

The spiritual leader also answered several questions from the prisoners mostly related to mental wellbeing and dealing with crippling negative emotions such as fear, loneliness, guilt, shame and anger. In response to the DGPs question on how to make it easier for prisoners to find employment once they complete their term, he suggested speaking with industry leaders to introduce a process that would make it easier for former inmates to join mainstream.

In a Deepavali message to prisoners, Sadhguru said, You are not with your family. But, I am with you. There is always a place in my heart for you. Make good use of the time you spend in prison," he said adding, No one can fix what happened yesterday. We can create what needs to happen tomorrow." Isha trained yoga teachers to conduct online yoga sessions for 8,165 men prisoners, 3,453 women prisoners and 3,971 prison staff during the pandemic. The sessions were held at the request of the state Prison Department and Isha has been conducting yoga sessions, specially designed for prisoners, for over two decades in Tamil Nadu prisons.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout and more

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Former SBI chairman P G Kakodkar passes away

IOC director A K Singh to head Petronet LNG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

German Health Minister sees signs COVID-19 infections flattening

There are initial signs that the rise in the number of coronavirus infections in Germany is flattening, but it is still too early to say whether this is a trend, German Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Monday. We are seeing that the dynam...

NEWSMAKER-Behind Pfizer's vaccine, an understated husband-and-wife "dream team"

Positive data on BioNTech and U.S. partner Pfizer Incs COVID-19 vaccine is an unlikely success for the married couple behind the German biotech firm, who have devoted their lives to harnessing the immune system against cancer.Pfizer said on...

Chennai, Nov 9 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern region at 5 PM.

MDS1 TL-VIRUS-CASES Telangana adds 857 fresh COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths take toll to 1,381 Hyderabad Telangana reported 857 new COVID-19 cases taking the tally to2,51,188 while four more deaths pushed the toll to 1,381, the state govern...

Pfizer, BioNTech say their COVID-19 vaccine is more than 90% effective

Pfizer Inc on Monday said its experimental vaccine was more than 90 effective in preventing COVID-19 based on initial data from a large study, a major victory in the fight against a pandemic that has killed over 1 million people, roiled the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020