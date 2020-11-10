Left Menu
Development News Edition

Monument to British feminist icon 'long overdue' says artist Hambling

By Emma Batha LONDON, Nov 10 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - British artist Maggi Hambling, whose monument to feminist icon Mary Wollstonecraft will be unveiled in London on Tuesday, said the pioneering thinker would be "dancing a jig" over Kamala Harris becoming the first female U.S. vice president. Hambling said it was "terrible" that women were still so underrepresented among statues in the British capital, where campaigners say more than 90% of monuments celebrate men, as she paid tribute to Wollstonecraft.

Reuters | Updated: 10-11-2020 05:31 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 05:31 IST
Monument to British feminist icon 'long overdue' says artist Hambling

By Emma Batha LONDON, Nov 10 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - British artist Maggi Hambling, whose monument to feminist icon Mary Wollstonecraft will be unveiled in London on Tuesday, said the pioneering thinker would be "dancing a jig" over Kamala Harris becoming the first female U.S. vice president.

Hambling said it was "terrible" that women were still so underrepresented among statues in the British capital, where campaigners say more than 90% of monuments celebrate men, as she paid tribute to Wollstonecraft. "Mary Wollstonecraft was a life force in women's battle for freedom. She was the forerunner of feminism," Hambling told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

"I think she would be dancing a jig in her grave to celebrate Kamala Harris. She would be incredulous at this marvelous thing that's happened." A champion of women's rights in the 1700s, Wollstonecraft led a colourful and unconventional life - at one point ending up a single mother in the midst of the French Revolution.

Best remembered for her "Vindication of the Rights of Woman" published in 1792, she called for gender equality a century before the suffragettes' campaign for women's voting rights. But Wollstonecraft was written out of history for a long time because of attitudes towards her personal life, which included several affairs.

"She was an almighty force. A monument is long overdue," said Hambling, one of Britain's most celebrated contemporary artists. Her sculpture comes amid a debate over the cultural significance of public statues and calls to commemorate more women.

"There's certainly been as many important women as important men, and it's terrible there's such a lack of monuments," Hambling said. 'ROCKET OF HOPE'

Author Bee Rowlatt, who has led a 10-year campaign for a monument, said Wollstonecraft's ideas had changed the world, but her legacy was buried in a "sustained misogynistic attack" following her death in childbirth aged 38. "Today we are finally putting this injustice to rights," she added.

Cast in silvered bronze, "A Sculpture for Mary Wollstonecraft" shows a tower of intermingling female forms rising up, topped by a figure which represents all women challenging the world. Wollstonecraft's quote - "I do not wish women to have power over men, but over themselves" - is written on the plinth.

Hambling said the battle for women's equality was not over and the statue could be seen as "a rocket of hope going up into the sky". The artist said she wanted the sculpture to reflect Wollstonecraft's spirit, rather than her likeness, and to move away from the tradition of "male heroic statuary" to create something timeless that passers-by would engage with.

"The minute you do someone in historic costume the whole thing belongs to history," she added. "(The composer) Mahler said 'tradition is not the worship of ashes, but the preservation of fire' - and she was certainly full of fire."

The statue has been erected in Newington Green in north London, where Wollstonecraft lived and ran a school for girls, but Hambling will miss the unveiling because Britain is in lockdown. Her other famous statues include a London memorial to writer Oscar Wilde, showing him rising from a granite coffin, cigarette in hand, and a giant steel shell on a beach in eastern England dedicated to composer Benjamin Britten.

The Wollstonecraft sculpture comes two years after a statue of Millicent Fawcett, who spearheaded the campaign for women's right to vote, was erected in London's Parliament Square. Earlier this year, a statue of a 17th century British slave trader was toppled by anti-racism protesters in the city of Bristol and briefly replaced with a statue of a Black female demonstrator.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

Taiwan says not invited to WHO meeting after China's 'obstruction'

Independent UN experts decry COVID vaccine hoarding: ‘No one is secure until all of us are’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

Trump not conceding election is not unexpected, says Pramila Jayapal

US President Donald Trump not conceding the election despite major US news networks having declared Joe Biden the winner is not unexpected considering his ridiculous behaviour over the last four years, Indian-American Congresswoman Pramila ...

WRAPUP 1-Barr tells prosecutors to probe allegations of election irregularities

U.S. Attorney General William Barr told federal prosecutors on Monday to look into substantial allegations of voting irregularities but urged them not to pursue fanciful or far fetched claims.Earlier in the day, President Donald Trumps camp...

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 10

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. HeadlinesEU hits U.S. goods with tariffs in Airbus-Boeing dispute httpson.ft.com2IoCmNM UK High Court bl...

EXPLAINER-How Peru's Congress ousted the President and what happens now

Peruvian President Martn Vizcarra, who drove a tough anti-corruption campaign in office, was removed by the opposition Congress on Monday in an impeachment trial over allegations of bribery, the second such trial he has faced in two months....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020