Has Love Alarm Season 2 commenced filming? Know more on cast & release period

Will Love Alarm ever be released for Season 2? The series was actually a commercial success, ranking as one of Netflix's top releases in 2019.

The South Korean series lovers are happy to learn that Love Alarm was renewed for Season 2 in October this year. Fans are also happy as renewal after one season is not common for majority of the South Korean series.

Fans do not need to worry for Love Alarm Season 2 as it would surely be released in future. Yes, it's true that its production was badly affected in the wake of the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic.

We all know how China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic crippled the entertainment industry with unfathomable financial loss. Almost all the entertainment projects were halted and postponed for indefinite time.

The creators are basically not in hurry to start the filming of Love Alarm Season 2 as the world is badly fighting against the deadly coronavirus. However, since South Korea's situation is currently under control, fans can expect its release next year.

The plot for Love Alarm Season 2 will focus on mainly the three characters - Kim Jo-jo (played by Kim So-hyun), Hwang Sun-oh (Song Kang) and Lee Hye-yeong (Jung Ga-ram). Hwang Sun-oh and lee Hye-Yeong have been friends since childhood. Both enrol themselves in the program love Alarm' in quest of love. They and a woman, Kim Jo-jo, join throughout the program and fall in love with her, making a rift between the two boys.

We all are ardently waiting to get the latest updates related to Love Alarm Season 2's production. Once they resume filming, they will provide some hints on its release period. The lead actors Kim So-hyun, Lee Hye-yeong and Song Kang were clicked together for the occasion. The actors enacted their script in front of the crew months back.

Love Alarm Season 2 doesn't have an official release date. But it is likely to be out during the first half of 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the South Korean series.

