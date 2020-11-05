Possibilities of Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo Season 2 revealed, updates on two petitions

Will Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo ever be released for Season 2? Based on the Chinese novel Bu Bu Jing Xin, this South Korean television series made a mammoth success globally beating the records of Man to Man within a few months.

Fans have been ardently waiting for the renewal of Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo Season 2 for the last over four years despite getting not a single iota of hints in favour of another season. Many fans have started believing that the creators have dropped the idea of making at least one more season.

Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo was the most discussed drama of the year according to research institute Good Data Corporation after Descendants of the Sun and Love in the Moonlight. This South Korean series was chosen as the most anticipated series of the second half of 2016 in China, reaching 300 million views after the first three episodes on the online streaming platform Youku.

There is one strong reason why fans still dream to be amused with Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo Season 2 – its gigantic success across many countries. Lee Joon-gi, Lee Ji-eun and Kang Ha-neul starring series performed well worldwide and had over 1.1 billion views in China along with high ratings in Singapore and Malaysia.

Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo was reportedly been sold for over $400,000 per episode to the Chinese broadcasting station Youku. The total amount reportedly stood over $8 million and thus became the most expensive K-drama ever sold.

Many fans of South Korean television series may not know that two petitions were generated from time to time for insisting the creators to renew Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo for Season 2.

The petition, which focussed on citing its full possibilities based on gigantic success internationally, has garnered over 130,000 signatures till date. Another petition clearly cites the series 'ended with a cliffhanger that left millions of Korean drama fans heartbroken.' This petition has accumulated over 3,800 signatures till date.

