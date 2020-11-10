Mena Suvari to play Jane Wyman in 'Reagan' biopic

"American Beauty" star Mena Suvari been tapped to play Oscar winner and Ronald Reagan's first wife Jane Wyman in "Reagan" , a biopic on the former President. According to Deadline, Dennis Quaid features in the title role in the film, which resumed production in Oklahoma two weeks after several crew members tested positive for coronavirus.

Suvari said she is "honoured" to be part of such a phenomenal production. "Not only to have the opportunity to play such an incredible talent and icon as Jane Wyman, it is equally exciting to portray one of my favorite eras of Old Hollywood," the actor said.

Sean McNamara, who is directing the biopic from a script by Howie Klausner and Jonas McCord, said the team is excited to have Suvari on board. "She brings charm, grace and class to this role and we're excited to have her," McNamara said.

Wyman was far bigger a star than Ronald Reagan back in the day and the couple was married from 1940-1949. Continuing her career for many years afterwards and pretty much mum on her former husband, she went on to star on the CBS primetime soap "Falcon Crest" from 1981-1990. Wyman's last role came in 1993 as a one-episode stint on "Dr Quinn, Medicine Woman". "Reagan" is said to look at the ex POTUS' life through the eyes of a KGB agent (Jon Voight), a fictional character, as he tracks the actor-turned-SAG president-turned-California governor-turned-President from anti-Communist crusader in Hollywood to leader of the free world.

The film also stars Robert Davi as Leonid Brezhnev, who ruled the Soviet Union through the 1960s and 1970s, and Penelope Ann Miller as actor Nancy Reagan, who was Ronald Reagan's second wife. The feature is adapting or based on "The Crusader: Ronald Reagan and the Fall of Communism and God" and "Ronald Reagan: A Spiritual Life", both biographies penned by Conservative author Paul Kengor.