Don Cheadle's Radicle Act, HBO Max developing dark comedy 'Max'

Actor Don Cheadle's banner Radicle Act has partnered with HBO Max for dark comedy "Max" . According to Deadline, the streamer and the production house have inked a development deal for the project, created by Camilla Blackett.

The show centres on a black millennial woman who is trying to juggle her intense professional life and intricate sex life, with some light sociopathic tendencies. Blackett, who has worked as a writer on series such as "Fresh Off Boat", "Skins" and "Newsroom" , will serve as a showrunner for the project.

Cheadle will serve as executive producer alongside Radicle Act’s Mika Pryce. "The act of the radicle punching through the seed and rooting into the soil is a bold move too. That’s why Mika and I were attracted to both Camilla and this project, it’s very on brand for us," Cheadle said.

''Max' centres on a character we haven’t really seen before in the TV space and exposes us to an unexplored world. We think that mix will make for some very compelling and entertaining storytelling," he added..