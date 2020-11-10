Nick Robinson had 'mild' coronavirus in March

"Love, Simon" star Nick Robinson has revealed that he had come down with "very mild" symptoms of coronavirus in March. The 25-year-old actor, who is currently shooting for "Maid" in Canada, said he was "nervous" to start shooting for the Netflix series post the health scare.

"My girlfriend and I both actually caught COVID in New York in March. We both got sick. Luckily it was very mild. We had some fevers and we lost our senses of taste and smell. "But after that we had tested positive for antibodies, but there are questions about how long that lasts. So, yeah, I was nervous going back, but I felt pretty confident in our showrunners," Robinson said on the latest episode of the Variety and iHeart podcast "The Big Ticket" . He said he quarantined for two weeks in a hotel in Victoria, Canada before the filming started.

The team is being "extra safe" with the strict COVID-19 protocols in place, the actor added. "Everyone on set is tested regularly. Everyone's wearing a mask. Everyone is in PPE and socially distancing on set. Everyone's taking it really seriously. Even though the case count is really low, we are in the midst of a global pandemic and everyone hasn't lost sight of that fact. I think everyone's also really happy to be back to work so we're happy to make some sacrifices." Robinson will also be seen playing a high school senior who has an affair with his English teacher (Kate Mara) in "A Teacher" , the new FX miniseries created by Hannah Fidell based on her 2013 film of the same name.

The show is slated to premiere on the network's sister streaming service FX on Hulu on Tuesday..