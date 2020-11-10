Left Menu
Development News Edition

Support Your Mechanic Awareness Campaign

Bangalore, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir) ⦁ Big Biking Commune launches ‘My Mechanic My Friend’ campaign ⦁ Supported by the All India Two-Wheeler Mechanic Federation, the Maharashtra Two-Wheeler and Mechanic Federation and Tamil Nadu Two-wheeler Welfare Association Big Biking Commune, one of the largest aggregator platforms for the motorcycle community announced the ‘My Mechanic My Friend’ an initiative to lend a helping hand to the mechanic and motorcycle garages.

PTI | Bangalore | Updated: 10-11-2020 15:42 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 15:42 IST
Support Your Mechanic Awareness Campaign

Bangalore, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir) ⦁ Big Biking Commune launches ‘My Mechanic My Friend’ campaign ⦁ Supported by the All India Two-Wheeler Mechanic Federation, the Maharashtra Two-Wheeler and Mechanic Federation and Tamil Nadu Two-wheeler Welfare Association Big Biking Commune, one of the largest aggregator platforms for the motorcycle community announced the ‘My Mechanic My Friend’ an initiative to lend a helping hand to the mechanic and motorcycle garages. The initiative is supported by the All India Two-Wheeler Mechanic Federation, the Maharashtra Two-Wheeler and Mechanic Federation and the Tamil Nadu Two-Wheeler Welfare Association who together represent over 48000 mechanics. India is the world’s largest market for two-wheelers with over 200 million of them; keeping them on the roads everyday is a well networked and hard working community of workshops, small garages and mechanics who put in their sweat and labour to ensure bikers get to go on a safe and memorable ride.

And as the markets continue to open up more, two-wheelers are the safest form of travel; as many bikers take to the roads the positive social and economic impact on the mechanic community will be faster. Hence this awareness campaign encouraging bikers to help and support them by going out on rides. “As one of the largest aggregator platform in the motorcycle community, we want bikers to go on more rides, which will eventually boost the businesses of mechanic workshops and garages. Mechanics have always had our back, and now it is time we show them our support. Also, considering the pandemic situation, motorcycles are the safest and best way to travel in terms of social distancing,” says Arun Kumar, Chief Convener, Big Biking Commune.

“Big Biking Commune, which has a wide base of bikers, and our association with a strong network of mechanics, will go hand in hand to create awareness among the motorcycle community at large and supporting the heroes behind so many vehicles on road today. We believe this campaign will help create a positive impact for our mechanic brethren,” says Mr. K. Janaki Raman J.B President, All India Mechanics Two-Wheeler Mechanics Welfare Federation. As part of the campaign, the biker can register, nominate a mechanic, go on a ride and share the picture of his ride on social media, which will encourage more bikers to support their mechanics. The campaign is ongoing and is expected to reach over 10000 bikers across India including bike clubs.

To register for the campaign, please visit mymechanicmyfriend.com. Website: bigbikingcommune.com Facebook: www.facebook.com/Bbikingcommune Instagram: www.instagram.com/bigbikingcommune/?hl=en Image:My Mechanic My Friend PWR PWR

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

Independent UN experts decry COVID vaccine hoarding: ‘No one is secure until all of us are’

Taiwan says not invited to WHO meeting after China's 'obstruction'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

Erdogan says Turkey in struggle over rates and inflation

Turkey is in a historic struggle against those seeking to shackle it with high interest rates, inflation and exchange rates, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday after naming a new finance minister in a leadership reshuffle. Overnight, ...

France raises wine output forecast after late Charentes rain

France raised its forecast for 2020 wine production on Tuesday, saying that increased output after rain during the grape harvest in the Charentes region had boosted volumes.Total wine output was now projected at 44.7 million hectolitres, co...

Gauteng working around clock to fast track infrastructure development

The Gauteng government is working around the clock to fast track infrastructure development in the province.Gauteng MEC of Infrastructure Development and Property Management, Tasneem Motara, is on the mission to inspect as many projects as ...

Paytm introduces Payout Links for businesses, enables money transfer sans collecting bank details

Fintech major Paytm on Tuesday launched Payout Links for businesses, enabling them to instantly process payouts to customers, employees and vendors without collecting their bank details. Payout Links offer seamless payment integration for...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020