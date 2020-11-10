Gerard Butler to return for fourth installment of 'Olympus Has Fallen'

Actor Gerard Butler is all set to return for the fourth installment of the 'Olympus Has Fallen' action franchise titled 'Night Has Fallen.' According to The Hollywood Reporter, the fourth installment will be helmed by Ric Roman Waugh which Millennium Media is introducing at American Film Market, being held virtually this year.

The original 'Olympus Has Fallen' was released in 2013 following which 'London Has Fallen' came in 2016 and 'Angel Has Fallen,' released in 2019. The new flick reunites Waugh and screenwriter Robert Mark Kamen. The two had earlier worked together for 'Angel Has Fallen.'

The latest installment is being produced by G-BASE's Alan Siegel and Butler, Eclectic Picture's Heidi Jo Markel, Les Weldon, and Millennium Media's Jeffrey Greenstein, Jonathan Yunger, and Yariv Lerner, reports The Hollywood Reporter. The action flick revolves around the story of Secret Service agent Mike Banning who though finds himself outgunned and outmanned but always prevails heroically. (ANI)