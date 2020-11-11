Odd News Roundup: Grounded Malaysian pilot's noodle stall takes off; Rare books returned to owners after 'Mission: Impossible' burglary in UK

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Captain's Corner: Grounded Malaysian pilot's noodle stall takes off

Every morning, Malaysian pilot Azrin Mohamad Zawawi puts on his white uniform and black captain's hat before heading to work. But rather than going to the airport, as he has done for two decades, he heads to a small noodle stall he now runs in a suburb just outside the capital, Kuala Lumpur.

Rare books returned to owners after 'Mission: Impossible' burglary in UK

A trove of 240 rare books worth over $3.3 million have been returned to their owners after they were stolen in London by a gang of Romanian men who abseiled down from a warehouse ceiling to avoid setting off alarms. The men, who were jailed in Britain last month, were dubbed the "Mission: Impossible" gang by UK media because of their acrobatic technique, reminiscent of a famous scene in the 1996 movie in which Tom Cruise is lowered into a vault on a rope.