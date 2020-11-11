'The Umbrella Academy' renewed for third season at Netflix

Left Menu
Superhero series "The Umbrella Academy" has been renewed for season three, Netflix has announced. The news of the renewal comes about over three months after season two launched as the most-watched show on all of streaming in its first week, per Nielsen. The show, an adaptation of a comic book series of the same name from Dark Horse Comics, is about a dysfunctional family of adopted sibling superheroes who reunite to solve the mystery of their father's death, and the threat of an impending apocalypse.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 11-11-2020 11:50 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 11:50 IST
The show, an adaptation of a comic book series of the same name from Dark Horse Comics, is about a dysfunctional family of adopted sibling superheroes who reunite to solve the mystery of their father's death, and the threat of an impending apocalypse.

The show, an adaptation of a comic book series of the same name from Dark Horse Comics, is about a dysfunctional family of adopted sibling superheroes who reunite to solve the mystery of their father's death, and the threat of an impending apocalypse. According to Variety, production on the third season is set to begin in February 2021 in Toronto, Canada.

Returning cast members for season three include Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, David Castaneda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H Min, Ritu Arya, and Colm Feore. Steve Blackman, best known for writing episodes of "Fargo" and "Altered Carbon" , will return as the showrunner and executive producer of "The Umbrella Academy" .

The new chapter will once again consist of 10 hourlong episodes..

