Left Menu
Development News Edition

Aquaman 2: Johnny Depp’s fans to boycott sequel if Amber Heard reprises Mera’s role

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 11-11-2020 13:37 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 13:37 IST
Aquaman 2: Johnny Depp’s fans to boycott sequel if Amber Heard reprises Mera’s role
A petition over Change.org to remove Amber Heard from Aquaman 2 is doing fantastically well. Image Credit: IANS

Do you know many fans have decided to boycott Aquaman 2? What could be the real reason for their infuriation and decision to boycott Aquaman 2? Read further to know more in details.

Aquaman 2 already has a release date. In January 2019, the sequel was officially confirmed to be in development, with the studio courting the director James Wan to return. Warner Bros. confirmed via The Hollywood Reporter that the studio has set a release date for Aquaman 2 of December 16, 2022, with pre-production set to begin in 2020.

The avid fans of Amber Heard want her to reprise her role as Mera in Aquaman 2. As we all know she is having a legal battle against her former husband Johnny Depp, his fans do not want her in Aquaman 2.

Many Aquaman lovers may not know that initially Amber Heard charged domestic violence against Pirates of the Caribbean actor Johnny Depp, but later one of her new audio recordings rotated the case in favor of him. She was badly exposed abusing her ex-husband.

Seeing Warner Bros. are willing to fire Johnny Depp from Fantastic Beasts (which he agreed to), his fans have revealed that they will boycott Aquaman 2 if Amber Heard reprises her role in the movie. Many fans of Johnny Depp took to Twitter to reveal their plans to boycott Aquaman 2 since Amber Heard is still a part of this movie.

The hashtag #BoycottAquaman2 is already trending over Twitter. It is gaining so much comments and posts claiming Amber Heard's removal from Aquaman 2 and now Warner Bros. is in a situation to take some action.

A petition over Change.org to remove Amber Heard from Aquaman 2 is doing fantastically well. The petition has already crossed 875,000 signatures after she has been exposed as a domestic abuser. The petition reminds that she was arrested in 2009 for abusing a former domestic partner, Tasya Van Ree, demonstrating a repeated pattern of abuse.

Aquaman 2 is slated to hit the big screens on December 16, 2022. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

Also Read: Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

TRENDING

Falklands to be landmine free nearly 40 years after war

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Ghimob mobile banking trojan targeting financial apps has global reach: Kaspersky

Unemployed youth urged to register for free online courses

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Putting pressure on Johnson, UK Conservatives set up COVID group

Conservative lawmakers have set up a new group to fight what they call a cycle of lockdowns to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, yet another sign of discontent in British Prime Minister Boris Johnsons governing party. While most Con...

Russia says its Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine is 92% effective

Russias Sputnik V vaccine is 92 effective at protecting people from COVID-19 according to interim trial results, the countrys sovereign wealth fund said on Wednesday, as Moscow rushes to keep pace with Western drugmakers in the race for a s...

One killed, seven wounded in late night shooting in Tampa, Florida

One person was killed and seven others were wounded in a drive-by shooting at a basketball court in Tampa, Florida, on Tuesday night, local authorities said. Investigators believe a group of people travelling in a vehicle with tinted window...

Hong Kong ousts four legislators in blow to pro-democracy opposition

Hong Kong expelled four opposition members from its legislature on Wednesday after Beijing gave city authorities new powers to curb dissent, raising the prospect of a walk-out in protest by pro-democracy legislators. Just before the expulsi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020