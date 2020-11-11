Aquaman 2: Johnny Depp’s fans to boycott sequel if Amber Heard reprises Mera’s role

Do you know many fans have decided to boycott Aquaman 2? What could be the real reason for their infuriation and decision to boycott Aquaman 2? Read further to know more in details.

Aquaman 2 already has a release date. In January 2019, the sequel was officially confirmed to be in development, with the studio courting the director James Wan to return. Warner Bros. confirmed via The Hollywood Reporter that the studio has set a release date for Aquaman 2 of December 16, 2022, with pre-production set to begin in 2020.

The avid fans of Amber Heard want her to reprise her role as Mera in Aquaman 2. As we all know she is having a legal battle against her former husband Johnny Depp, his fans do not want her in Aquaman 2.

Many Aquaman lovers may not know that initially Amber Heard charged domestic violence against Pirates of the Caribbean actor Johnny Depp, but later one of her new audio recordings rotated the case in favor of him. She was badly exposed abusing her ex-husband.

Seeing Warner Bros. are willing to fire Johnny Depp from Fantastic Beasts (which he agreed to), his fans have revealed that they will boycott Aquaman 2 if Amber Heard reprises her role in the movie. Many fans of Johnny Depp took to Twitter to reveal their plans to boycott Aquaman 2 since Amber Heard is still a part of this movie.

The hashtag #BoycottAquaman2 is already trending over Twitter. It is gaining so much comments and posts claiming Amber Heard's removal from Aquaman 2 and now Warner Bros. is in a situation to take some action.

A petition over Change.org to remove Amber Heard from Aquaman 2 is doing fantastically well. The petition has already crossed 875,000 signatures after she has been exposed as a domestic abuser. The petition reminds that she was arrested in 2009 for abusing a former domestic partner, Tasya Van Ree, demonstrating a repeated pattern of abuse.

Aquaman 2 is slated to hit the big screens on December 16, 2022. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

Also Read: Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know