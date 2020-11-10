Virgin River Season 2: Mel-Jack’s skirmish to stay together, executive producer hints

Virgin River Season 2 will stream on Netflix in November. The recent trailer hints many thing, one is Jack is no more in love with Charmaine. He is seen in the video hesitantly saying, "I'm not in love with her."

Virgin River Season 2 trailer takes a twist when Jack admits that he can't try to make things work with Charmaine as "he isn't love with her." Virgin River Season 2 trailer further shows he cosy fishing date for the couple.

Many fans are raising question after seeing the trailer for Virgin River Season 2 – what will happen with Charmaine's pregnancy? In the previous season, we had seen how Jack and Mel got entangled in love for each other. They had even kissed multiple times and now it seems that Mel is ready to go ahead with her relationship with Jack comfortably.

Fans of Virgin River are wondering what will happen to Charmaine and her baby in Season 2 and after it if Mel and Jack's relationship goes deeper. In the publication's Matt's Inside Line section, one viewer asked if there were any clues about Jack and Mel's future.

Journalist Matt Webb Mitovich replied with some hints from his interview with one of the executive producers, Jocelyn Freid. "When it comes to their relationship, Jack and Mel continue to face obstacles. Charmaine's pregnancy continues to complicate their relationship and the choices they make, as does Mel's past life with her husband. But make no mistake, Mel and Jack's connection is undeniable and they will fight to stay together whatever it takes," she clearly stated.

The trailer for Virgin River Season 2 picks up some time after Mel's abrupt departure. Mel says in the trailer "Hi Jack!" when she comes face to face with Jack. He seems to be a tad angry. He answers hurriedly, "I think I'm going to need a little more than, 'Hi Jack!'

Most of the main cast of Virgin River will be returning in Season 2. Some of them are Alexandra Breckenridge as Melinda Monroe aka Mel, Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan, Lauren Hammersley as Charmaine Roberts, Jenny Cooper as Joey Barnes, Grayson Gurnsey as Ricky, and Colin Lawrence as John Middleton aka Preacher.

Virgin River Season 2 will be out on November 27 on Netflix. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

