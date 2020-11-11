Anil Kapoor dedicates 32nd anniversary of 'Tezaab' to Saroj Khan's 'Ek Do Teen' choreography

Senior actor Anil Kapoor on Wednesday remembered late legendary choreographer Saroj Khan as his film 'Tezaab,' clocked in 32 years. Kapoor remembered Khan as she choreographed the iconic song 'Ek Do Teen,' which featured the senior actor's co-star Madhuri Dixit for the film.

The 'Nayak,' actor took to Twitter to share a cartoon from dairy brand Amul honouring the late choreographer. The doodle from the dairy brand sees the celebrated choreographer teaching a dance move to the Amul mascot.

"From the A, B, C to the Ek, Do, Teen of dance," the text on the cartoon read. Kapoor, on the other hand, penned down a short note honouring Khan on the occasion of 32nd anniversary of the superhit film.

"To the legend who made the song Ek, Do, Teen iconic with her art and vision! This ones for your Saroj ji! #32YearsOfTezaab@Amul_Coop," he tweeted along with the picture. Starring Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, and Anupam Kher in the lead roles, Tezaab was an action-romance flick released in 1987.

More than the story line, the film is remembered with its song 'Ek Do Teen,' which sees Dhak Dhak girl Madhuri dancing to the choreography of Saroj Khan. (ANI)