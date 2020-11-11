Left Menu
Development News Edition

Noida's new cultural centre 'Chokhi Haveli' opens Thursday

Located within Noida Haat in Sector 33A, Chokhi Haveli is developed in a vast open space and conceptualised to promote and showcase the traditional Indian village heritage and culture, the Noida Authority said. Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari on Wednesday inaugurated the centre, which will work as a platform for bringing together traditional cuisine, folk arts, cultural and social activities at the same place.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 11-11-2020 18:20 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 18:20 IST
Noida's new cultural centre 'Chokhi Haveli' opens Thursday

'Chokhi Haveli', a village-themed cultural centre, in Uttar Pradesh's Noida will be opened for public from Thursday, officials said on Wednesday. Located within Noida Haat in Sector 33A, Chokhi Haveli is developed in a vast open space and conceptualised to promote and showcase the traditional Indian village heritage and culture, the Noida Authority said.

Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari on Wednesday inaugurated the centre, which will work as a platform for bringing together traditional cuisine, folk arts, cultural and social activities at the same place. “NOIDA welcomes you all to the newly designed 'Chaukhi Haveli' at Noida Haat. Enjoy the essence of an urban village with different activities like performaces, delicious food, puppet shows and others. All COVID-19 SoP will be followed (sic),” Maheshwari tweeted. Authority's General Manager Rajeev Tyagi said Chokhi Haveli will give visitors the real taste and feel of traditional Indian village hospitality.

“It will act as a catalyst to bring the young city dwellers closer to our roots,” Tyagi said. He said there will be an inaugural introductory price of Rs 450 per adult and Rs 350 per child visiting the centre and the experience would include unlimited food and entertainment options including folk dances and music, magic shows, astrology, puppetry, pottery and tattoo making, and mehndi designing. “It's a destination for full family recreation at an affordable price for the common man. Chokhi Haveli is expected to play host to various social and cultural events in addition to corporate functions, award ceremonies, family outings, and celebrations for all age groups,” Tyagi added. He said the centre will remain open from 12 noon to 10 pm. Amid COVID-19 outbreak, all government guidelines like sanitisation, face cover, social distancing, thermal scanning at entry will be ensured at the centre, he added.

TRENDING

Falklands to be landmine free nearly 40 years after war

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Unemployed youth urged to register for free online courses

Ghimob mobile banking trojan targeting financial apps has global reach: Kaspersky

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

BGR Energy Systems Q2 net loss at Rs 151.17 cr

BGR Energy Systems on Wednesday reported consolidated net loss at Rs 151.17 crore in the quarter ended September. Consolidated net loss of the company was Rs 18.91 crore in the September quarter of previous year, a BSE filing said.Total inc...

Sensible person should get message from Bihar polls: BJP MLA

BJP leader Ashish Shelar on Wednesday took a veiled swipe at the Shiv Sena and the Thackerays for sharing power with the Congress in Maharashtra in the context of the results of the Bihar assembly elections. Bihars people have rejected the ...

Nokia announces AVA QoE at the Edge service for superior 5G experience

Finnish telecom giant Nokia today announced the AVA Quality of Experience QoE at the Edge service that enables Communications Service Providers CSP to deliver a superior customer experience.Commenting on this development, Dennis Lorenzin, H...

France says "cowardly" Remembrance Day attack in Saudi city Jeddah wounds several

A blast at a World War One remembrance ceremony in Jeddah wounded several people on Wednesday, France said, urging its citizens living in Saudi Arabia to exercise maximum vigilance following what it called an attack using an explosive devic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020