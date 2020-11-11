Left Menu
Sonam, Harshvardhan Kapoor set sibling goals with their co-ordinated white ensembles

Actors and siblings Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Harshvardhan Kapoor on Wednesday were seen setting sibling goals as they picked out matching ensembles for a day out in Dubai.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2020 19:00 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 19:00 IST
Sonam, Harshvardhan Kapoor set sibling goals with their co-ordinated white ensembles
Actors and siblings Sonam Kapoor, Harshvardhan Kapoor (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Actors and siblings Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Harshvardhan Kapoor on Wednesday were seen setting sibling goals as they picked out matching ensembles for a day out in Dubai. The two actors took to Instagram to share their pictures where the two are seen winning on twinning.

While the 'Mirzya,' actor is seen wearing a solid white T-shirt with distressed jeans, the 'Delhi 6' star is seen decked up in a pure white cotton dress that bore smock placements and ruffles. The siblings are also seen wearing the same pair of Nike shoes and complimented their looks with black coloured glasses.

While Harshavardhan chose to not reveal much in his picture caption, Sonam made it clear that the "Matchy Matchy" ensembles were "not intentional" in her caption. (ANI)

