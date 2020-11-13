Left Menu
Entertainment News Roundup: Going for a song? Eric Clapton's yacht up for auction; Opera singer serenades Paris in second lockdown and more

BTS to celebrate New Year with first show since coronavirus shut-down South Korean boyband sensation BTS will welcome in the New Year with their first live concert since they were forced to call off a world tour because of the novel coronavirus, their management company, Bit Hit Entertainment, said on Thursday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2020 02:48 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 02:27 IST
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Marvel's 'WandaVision' debut on Disney+ delayed until January

Marvel Studios TV series "WandaVision" will debut on the Disney+ streaming service on January 15 rather than December, Walt Disney Co announced on Thursday. "WandaVision" is among the upcoming high-profile series that Disney is counting on to lure new customers to Disney+, the subscription service it launched a year ago.

Opera singer serenades Paris in second lockdown

French tenor Stephane Senechal has been subsisting on pasta and potatoes since the coronavirus pandemic forced opera houses to close and work dried up, but he has at least made a name for himself by performing - for free - from his Paris window. When France entered its first lockdown in March, Senechal joined other musicians, professional and amateur, who took to their balconies or windows across Europe to serenade their neighbours and lift their spirits.

Going for a song? Eric Clapton's yacht up for auction

British rocker Eric Clapton is unloading his luxury yacht, offering it up for auction at a sale of Hollywood memorabilia. The 47.5 meter long (156 foot) Va Bene yacht, which the "Layla" singer and guitarist bought in 2005 and refurbished extensively three years later, is expected to fetch $7 million-$10 million at the Nov. 28 sale in Los Angeles, auction house GWS Auctions said on Thursday.

Collapse in BTS label's shares sparks South Korean soul searching over IPO process

Big Hit Entertainment Co., the management label behind K-pop sensation BTS, debuted with a bang, but its dramatic crash after a pop on the first day of trading is causing South Korean regulators to seek safeguards for mom-and-pop investors. Riding on the success of scoring Korea's first-ever no. 1 hit on the main U.S. Billboard music chart in September, the management agency of BTS went public in October as one of the hottest listings in town.

South Korean boyband sensation BTS will welcome in the New Year with their first live concert since they were forced to call off a world tour because of the novel coronavirus, their management company, Bit Hit Entertainment, said on Thursday. The concert - "2021 New Year's Eve Live" - will be on Dec. 31 just outside the South Korean capital, Seoul, and will include other groups on the Big Hit label including NU'EST, GFriend and ENHYPEN.

Elvis ring, Woodstock tapes grab spotlight at Hollywood auction

A gold and diamond "TCB" ring worn by Elvis Presley is expected to fetch more than $500,000 at a memorabilia auction in Los Angeles that ranges from rock guitars to a set of master tapes from the Woodstock festival. The Elvis Presley ring is described as the first in a series of rings with the TCB (Taking Care of Business) letters and lightning bolt motif that the singer adopted as his mantra in 1969 when he returned to performing concerts after focusing on movies.

The Weeknd to perform halftime show at 2021 Super Bowl

Canadian singer The Weeknd will perform the halftime show at the 2021 Super Bowl, the artist and the NFL announced on Thursday. "Performing on the iconic stage. see you 02/07/21," the singer posted on his Twitter account with the logo for the game.

Diana enters 'The Crown,' presaging more heartache for William and Harry

Princess Diana's fairytale turned sour enters British television series "The Crown" for the first time this season, opening the door for more heartache for her sons Prince William and Prince Harry. Focusing on the 1980s, the new season released on Netflix on Sunday, delves into the marriage of Diana and heir to the throne Prince Charles, as well as Diana's struggles with bulimia and both of their affairs.

K-pop's TXT sing of pandemic's toll on the young in 'We Lost the Summer'

K-pop boy band TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) describe their latest EP as a teen account of how the pandemic shattered their world, and they hope it resonates with young people everywhere. The EP contains the singles "Blue Hour" and "We Lost the Summer", which both reflect the impact of the health crisis. The video for "We Lost the Summer" was released on Thursday.

'Come Away' lets Alice in Wonderland, Peter Pan take flight with multiracial cast

Alice in Wonderland and Peter Pan are brother and sister in the new fantasy film "Come Away" that puts a new spin on two of the best-known British children's classic stories. And that's not all. Both Peter and Alice are played by multi-racial young actors, with David Oyelowo playing their father and Angelina Jolie playing their mother in turn of the 20th century England.

