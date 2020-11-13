Shilpa Shetty, son Viaan kickstarts Diwali festivities with rangoli-making
As the five-day-long festivities of Diwali have begun, actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Friday kick-started the celebrations by preparing rangoli with her son, Viaan.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2020 22:54 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 22:54 IST
As the five-day-long festivities of Diwali have begun, actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Friday kick-started the celebrations by preparing rangoli with her son, Viaan. The 'Dhadkan' actor took to Instagram to share a video where she is seen preparing rangoli with her little one.
The 45-year-old actor is seen dressed in pink coloured saree and elegant half-tie hairdo. "The most colourful and beautiful time of the year is here! On the first day of DIWALI, following our solemn annual tradition, Viaan & I got down to some serious Rangoli-making," she wrote in the caption.
"It's a beautiful way to welcome Goddess Lakshmi into our house on this very auspicious occasion," she added. Kundra went on to extend Diwali and Dhanteras wishes to her fans.
"Here's wishing all of you a very Happy Dhanteras. May Lakshmi Maa & Lord Kuber bless all of you abundantly!@rajkundra9," she wrote. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Goddess Lakshmi
- Diwali
- Dhadkan
- Shilpa Shetty
- Rangoli
- Dhanteras
ALSO READ
Indiaspora founder to receive Global Service Award at Canada-India Business Council’s Diwali awards
Have a Super HIT Diwali - says Godrej LAL HIT in a new digital film
MSRTC not to hike fares during Diwali in light of pandemic
7,000 tonnes of onion already imported, 25,000 tonnes more expected to arrive before Diwali: Consumer Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal.
7,000 tonnes of onion already imported; another 25,000 tonnes arriving before Diwali: Govt