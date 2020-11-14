Left Menu
Development News Edition

US: Iconic Empire State Building lit up in orange to commemorate Diwali

FIA said it also served 10,000 hot meals in New Jersey, New York and Connecticut under the initiative ‘Diwali Soup & Kitchen’, aimed at taking Indian tradition, culture and customs related to the festival to a diverse audience.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 14-11-2020 09:48 IST | Created: 14-11-2020 09:46 IST
US: Iconic Empire State Building lit up in orange to commemorate Diwali
"Happy #Diwali from NYC! We’re joining @FIANYNJCTorg in celebrating the festival of lights by turning our own lights all orange tonight!” a tweet by Empire State Building said. Image Credit: Pixabay

The iconic New York city destination Empire State Building was lit up in orange to commemorate Diwali -- the festival of lights. The Federation of Indian Associations (FIA) of the tri-state area of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, the leading umbrella diaspora organisation in the US, partnering with the Empire State Building, marked the festival of lights by illuminating the iconic Manhattan building in orange Friday.

"Happy #Diwali from NYC! We're joining @FIANYNJCTorg in celebrating the festival of lights by turning our own lights all orange tonight!" a tweet by Empire State Building said. FIA said it also served 10,000 hot meals in New Jersey, New York and Connecticut under the initiative 'Diwali Soup & Kitchen', aimed at taking Indian tradition, culture and customs related to the festival to a diverse audience. FIA Chairman Ankur Vaidya floated the idea for the 'Diwali Soup & Kitchen', which was lauded by India's Consul General in New York Randhir Jaiswal for reaching and serving humanity.

TRENDING

Nokia 6300, Nokia 8000 4G feature phones with WhatsApp, Google Assistant launched

Entertainment News Round: Marvel's 'WandaVision' debut on Disney+ delayed until January; Opera singer serenades Paris in second lockdown and more

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 1 recap, men’s landing evidence, gold discovery

Gmail users can now pin conversations in Google Chat

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Johnson, Thomas part of 4-way share atop Masters leaderboard

A long day in the small window of daylight that comes with a Masters in November didnt settle anything except that Dustin Johnson is playing like the No. 1 player and Justin Thomas has finally figured out Augusta National. They were among f...

US pitches for free and open Indo-Pacific in ASEAN Summit

US National Security Advisor Robert OBrien has pitched for a free and open Indo-Pacific, a strategic region that has witnessed renewed global focus in view of Chinas expansionist behaviour. Addressing the US-ASEAN virtual summit on Friday, ...

MLS plans to start 2021 season on time, play full schedule

Major League Soccer intends to open its 2021 season as planned in early March but will remain nimble because of the coronavirus. The league plans to play an entire regular season while working around the international calendar, which was ma...

Rugby-Hogg says Scotland hoping to emulate soccer team and inspire nation

Scotland captain Stuart Hogg has said the team will head into Saturdays Autumn Nations Cup clash against Italy in Florence hoping to inspire the nation like their soccer counterparts. Scotlands soccer team qualified for the European Champio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020