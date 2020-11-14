Reuters Odd News Summary

Left Menu
Turkmenistan erects giant gilded dog monument A huge gilded statue of a dog has been unveiled on a busy traffic circle in the capital of Turkmenistan by the country's longtime leader, who has also written an ode to the local breed and gifted one to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Reuters | Updated: 14-11-2020 10:27 IST
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs. Waste not, want not: Dutch students build electric car from recycled material

Dutch students have created a fully functioning electric car made entirely out of waste, including plastics fished out of the sea, recycled PET bottles and household garbage. The bright yellow, sporty two-seater which the students named 'Luca', can reach a top speed of 90 kilometres (56 miles) per hour and has a reach of 220 kilometres when fully charged, the Technical University of Eindhoven said. Smooth transition: Japanese mask maker dumps Trump, embraces Biden

For a mask producer in Japan, the transition from President Donald Trump to Joe Biden has been a smooth one, as it switches production to masks of the Democrat president-elect. Ogawa Studios, a small producer in Saitama, north of Tokyo, starting making rubber Biden masks earlier this year but since his election win last week, it has ramped up production. Trot is hot: It's not just K-pop in South Korea

In a film theatre near Seoul, scores of middle-aged South Korean women in matching baby-blue T-shirts, hair bands and face masks inscribed with the word "Hero" are screaming, singing along and taking selfies. They are some of the 135,000-member fan club of top male South Korean singer Lim Young-woong, gathering to watch "Mr Trot: The Movie", a movie featuring him and other singers who perform the country's oldest form of popular music, commonly called trot. Brazilian duo glide through Sao Paulo streets with broomsticks for Muggles

A huge gilded statue of a dog has been unveiled on a busy traffic circle in the capital of Turkmenistan by the country's longtime leader, who has also written an ode to the local breed and gifted one to Russian President Vladimir Putin. The statue, with a screen showing Turkmenistan's beloved Alabai dogs in action wrapped around the pedestal, joins another on a different major junction, also coated in gold, of President Kurbanguly Berdymukhamedov himself, seated on a horse.

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Earthquake rattles southwestern Pakistan; no damage reports

A 5.2 magnitude earthquake hit Pakistans southwestern city of Quetta and surrounding districts early Saturday but no damage was immediately reported, the National Seismic Monitoring Centre said.

Linda Woolverton to pen 'Eloise' adaptation for MRC

Veteran writer Linda Woolverton will be adapting the classic childrens book Eloise for the big screen.

Ethiopia's Amhara rocked by explosions, rights group warns on Tigray

Two explosions hit cities in Ethiopias Amhara state, which neighbours the northern state of Tigray where federal troops are fighting local forces, and the human rights commission warned against rights violations in the conflict.

Can Trump win with 'fantasy' electors bid? State GOP says no

Republican leaders in four critical states won by President-elect Joe Biden say they wont participate in a legally dubious scheme to flip their states electors to vote for President Donald Trump.
