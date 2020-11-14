Left Menu
National Geographic renews 'The Hot Zone' for second season

"The gripping, propulsive story of the hunt for the anthrax killer who terrorised the country in the dark days that followed the September 11 attack couldn't be more timely," Carolyn Bernstein, Executive Vice President, Global Scripted Content and Documentary Films at Nat Geo, said. "As the world battles COVID-19, another deadly and mysterious virus, 'The Hot Zone: Anthrax' is a scientific thriller for our time," she added.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 14-11-2020 11:22 IST | Created: 14-11-2020 11:17 IST
Kelly Souders and Brian Peterson are both set to return as executive producers and showrunners for the second instalment, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Image Credit: Twitter(@NatGeo)

National Geographic Channel has ordered a second season of anthology series "The Hot Zone" . Kelly Souders and Brian Peterson are both set to return as executive producers and showrunners for the second instalment, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The show hails from Touchstone Television, 20th Television, ABC Signature and Scott Free Productions. The first season, which premiered in May 2019, was based on the 1994 non-fiction book of the same name by Richard Preston.

Set in 1989, the show followed US Army scientist Nancy Jaax who is confronted with the possibility of a potentially deadly outbreak of Ebola. The sophomore season is set in the aftermath of the 9/11 attack in New York. It will chronicle a different biological threat: The mailing of anthrax to a number of victims in the fall of 2001, just after the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

