Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bengal celebrates Kali puja, Diwali sans fireworks

The Calcutta High Court had last week banned the use and sale of firecrackers in West Bengal during Kali Puja, Diwali, Chhath and other pujas during this festive season to curb pollution amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The celebrations were low key in places such as Amherst Street and Janbazar in Kolkata, and Naihati, Barasat and Madhyamgram in North 24 Parganas districts where thousands of people come out on streets on this day for pandal hopping.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 14-11-2020 21:26 IST | Created: 14-11-2020 21:26 IST
Bengal celebrates Kali puja, Diwali sans fireworks

The ban on sale and use of fireworks this year saved the people of West Bengal from noise and pollution on the evening of Kali Puja and Diwali on Saturday, while 'diyas' (earthen lamps), candles and decorative electric lights illuminated houses creating the festive spirit. Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wished people on the two occasions.

Beautiful marquees, some resembling temples and famous buildings, came up in parks and on streets with idols of the deity of goddess Kali put up inside. In deference to a Calcutta High Court order, no reveller was being allowed within a five-metre distance of the main entrance of a Kali puja pandal.

People lighted diyas and candles and switched on decorative electric lights as evening set in, but the sight and sound of fireworks were missing till late evening, unlike previous years. The Calcutta High Court had last week banned the use and sale of firecrackers in West Bengal during Kali Puja, Diwali, Chhath and other pujas during this festive season to curb pollution amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The celebrations were low key in places such as Amherst Street and Janbazar in Kolkata, and Naihati, Barasat and Madhyamgram in North 24 Parganas districts where thousands of people come out on streets on this day for pandal hopping. "We have kept the festivities to the bare minimum this year. The turnout is much smaller this time," Basanto Roy, an organising committee member of Nabapally Shyama Puja Sarbojonin in Barasat, one of the big-budget pujas in the town, said.

An organiser of a Kali puja committee in Amherst Street area also said that they drastically scaled down the celebrations this year due to the COVID-19 situation and death of its live wire senior Congress leader Somen Mitra in July. Devotees, however, thronged famous Kali temples such as Dakshineswar and Kalighat in the metropolis, and Tarapith in Birbhum district from the morning hours following COVID-19 safety protocols to offer puja to the goddess.

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee worshipped the goddess at her Kalighat home with her family members including her nephew and party MP Abhishek Bandyopadhyay. The CM, who has been organising the puja for many years at her residence, kept the celebrations low key this year due to the COVID-19 situation.

She wished the people of the state on the occasions of Kali Puja and Diwali. "Heartiest greetings to all on the occasion of Kali Pujo and Deepavali. Please maintain physical distancing during festivities. Wear a mask, stay safe," Banerjee tweeted.

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, who is now on a visit to Darjeeling hills, said in a Twitter post, "Greetings to all on the auspicious occasion #KaliPujo and #Deepavali." "May these grand festivals of happiness and light bring delight, peace and prosperity to each and every house, he said..

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136: Saitama vs Blast, Yusuke Murata’s message on Twitter

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 1 recap, men’s landing evidence, gold discovery

‘Bring life to those fighting for breath’, UNICEF urges on World Pneumonia Day

Nokia 6300, Nokia 8000 4G feature phones with WhatsApp, Google Assistant launched

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Tropical Storm Iota barrels toward Central America as mudslide buries 10 in Guatemala

As Tropical Storm Iota barrels toward Central America, eight people were killed or reported missing in a landslide in Guatemala, authorities said on Saturday, in the latest disaster triggered by this years unprecedented hurricane season.Iot...

WRAPUP 2-Trump supporters gather in Washington as he pushes false election claims

President Donald Trumps supporters began gathering in Washington on Saturday for a protest to back his unsubstantiated claims of election fraud as he pushes ahead with a flurry of longshot legal challenges to overturn President-elect Joe Bi...

Air quality dips to 'severe' in Noida, Ghaziabad, stays 'very poor' in Faridabad, Gurgaon

The air quality in Ghaziabad and Noida deteriorated to severe category and remained very poor in Greater Noida, Faridabad and Gurgaon of the National Capital Region NCR on Saturday, according to a government agency. Concentration of major a...

Shanties gutted in fire near Kolkata on Diwali evening; no casualty reported

Around 30 shanties in New Town area near here were gutted in a fire on the evening of Kali puja and Diwali on Saturday, a fire department official said. No casualty was reported in the fire that broke out in Gauranga Nagar locality.Two fire...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020